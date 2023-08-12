Sebay dominates East Mainland Show

The Baillie family from Sebay, Tankerness secured the top titles in the beef and sheep sections, as well as champion of the yard at East Mainland Show.

Jim Baillie and sons, Balfour and Hamish, who are well-known for showing and selling top-quality commercial calves, stood overall champion and reserve in the cattle, before their inter-breed sheep winner won the show.

Standing overall show champion was their home-bred North Country Cheviot gimmer by Upper Boultach Belter, bought in Quoybrae.

In the cattle, Balfour’s own January-born Limousin cross heifer calf from Sebay View, stood reserve champion of the yard.

This heifer is by the 14,000gns Redriver Powerful, purchased at Carlisle in October 2020, out of a British Blue cross dam.

Jim’s reserve overall cattle winner was a March-born Limousin cross heifer calf by the AI sire Huntershall Rosco, out of a Limousin cross cow.

Both calves are destined for the Thainstone Spectacular.

The reserve inter-breed sheep champion was a home-bred Blue Texel shearling tup from Robbie Scott, Dawn Cottage, Holm.

He is bred from a Hackney ewe bought online at the flock’s reduction sale in Carlisle in 2020, and by Saltire Blues Fever Pitch.

Amongst the horses, the overall award went to Kelly Peace of the Hools Shetland Pony Stud, Toab, with a three-year-old filly named Hools Dark Ivy.

She is by Wells Ferguson, out of Merkisayre Destini.

In reserve, was the ridden champion, Rhinstock Brigadoon, from the Casey family, St Ola.

Their 13-year-old Welsh Section B gelding, ridden by Kalise, is by Treflan Meirion, out of Cottrell Lapwing.

She was champion at the Riding Club Show in June and has qualified for Blair Horse Trials.