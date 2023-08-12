Sebay dominates East Mainland Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sebay dominates East Mainland Show

The Baillie family won the top titles at the annual event.

By Katrina Macarthur
Champion of the yard was the North Country Cheviot gimmer from the Baillie family.
The Baillie family from Sebay, Tankerness secured the top titles in the beef and sheep sections, as well as champion of the yard at East Mainland Show.

Jim Baillie and sons, Balfour and Hamish, who are well-known for showing and selling top-quality commercial calves, stood overall champion and reserve in the cattle, before their inter-breed sheep winner won the show.

Standing overall show champion was their home-bred North Country Cheviot gimmer by Upper Boultach Belter, bought in Quoybrae.

In the cattle, Balfour’s own January-born Limousin cross heifer calf from Sebay View, stood reserve champion of the yard.

This heifer is by the 14,000gns Redriver Powerful, purchased at Carlisle in October 2020, out of a British Blue cross dam.

Jim’s reserve overall cattle winner was a March-born Limousin cross heifer calf by the AI sire Huntershall Rosco, out of a Limousin cross cow.

Both calves are destined for the Thainstone Spectacular.

The reserve inter-breed sheep champion was a home-bred Blue Texel shearling tup from Robbie Scott, Dawn Cottage, Holm.

He is bred from a Hackney ewe bought online at the flock’s reduction sale in Carlisle in 2020, and by Saltire Blues Fever Pitch.

Amongst the horses, the overall award went to Kelly Peace of the Hools Shetland Pony Stud, Toab, with a three-year-old filly named Hools Dark Ivy.

Three-year-old filly Hools Dark Ivy stood overall horse champion.

She is by Wells Ferguson, out of Merkisayre Destini.

In reserve, was the ridden champion, Rhinstock Brigadoon, from the Casey family, St Ola.

Their 13-year-old Welsh Section B gelding, ridden by Kalise, is by Treflan Meirion, out of Cottrell Lapwing.

She was champion at the Riding Club Show in June and has qualified for Blair Horse Trials.

