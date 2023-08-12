Ayr United 1-0 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT fail to get off the mark

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Caley Thistle

Ayr United 1-0 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT fail to get off the mark

Inverness put plenty in at Somerset Park, but could not find a way back after losing an early goal.

By Paul Chalk
Inverness' Luis Longstaff and Ayr's Patrick Reading tussle for possession. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group
Inverness' Luis Longstaff and Ayr's Patrick Reading tussle for possession. Images: Sammy Turner/SNS Group

A positive performance was not enough for Caley Thistle as they lost 1-0 at Ayr United, leaving them pointless after their first two Championship games this season.

Last week’s 2-1 home defeat by Queen’s Park in their league opener came hot on the heels of a group stage exit in the Viaplay Cup following defeats by Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee.

The hosts also went into this match looking for a lift following their 3-1 reversal at Morton.

Ayr’s win in Inverness in May resulted in Lee Bullen’s Honest Men leaping into the runners-up position last season, while denying ICT a top-four finish.

The Honest Men got off to a flying start with a goal after just eight minutes. Sam Ashford collected the ball from Amartey, his cross broke for Amartey, who was on hand to guide his shot past Mark Ridgers into the net.

Ayr’s Francis Amartey (centre) makes it 1-0 by reacting quickest in the box.

This early breakthrough gave United a lift in confidence, with Sean McGinty having a pop from distance soon after.

Inverness took more than 20 minutes before they had a shot on goal, but Charlie Gilmour’s drive was too tame to test goalkeeper Charlie Albinson after Nathan Shaw played him in.

Then Keith Bray’s burst forward led to David Carson almost levelling when he was sent into the box by Luis Longstaff, but Albinson got down smartly to save his shot, moments before the keeper dived to turn a net-bound Danny Devine header over the top.

Longstaff was next to have a go and he slashed a low drive just beyond the right post from 25 yards.

This was a fine response from ICT, who on the balance had the best of the first half after conceding the goal.

Just before the interval, two swift bookings for dissent from ICT head coach Billy Dodds led to referee Peter Stuart sending him to the stand.

Inverness manager Billy Dodds was in the stand after being sent off.

Inverness continued to have the upper-hand early in the second half and a triple substitution by home boss Lee Bullen around the hour mark saw Aiden McGeady, Akheem Rose and Olly Pendlebury freshen them up.

Yet, it should have been level on 62 minutes when Shaw, in his 50th appearance, hit the post with a low strike after he met a Jake Davidson delivery.

Ex-Celtic star McGeady flashed an angled effort wide and a fien diving save from Ridgers prevented Pendlebury scoring his second successive goal for Ayr late on.

This defeat for Inverness means only they and Arbroath have yet to get off the mark after the first two fixtures.

Talking points

David Carson helped drive a response from Caley Thistle

There was a spell early in this game where Ayr were winning the 50-50s and fighting for everything. Their opening day loss at Morton didn’t have their fans in the highest of spirits going into this one.

Amartey’s goal seemed to energise Ayr, but ICT midfielder Carson seemed to be the main man to haul the visitors into the contest. He almost scored and was at the heart of most of their positive work as they sought a way back.

However, try as they did, Caley Thistle could not find a way through.

Ayr’s Aiden McGeady is closed down by Jake Davidson.

Win by any means is what’s needed at Airdrie

Caley Thistle walked away from Ayr wondering quite how all their efforts amounted to zero.

Their opponents didn’t offer much and their fans were less than impressed but this was a priceless three points for Bullen’s off-colour boys.

When ICT head to Airdrie, Dodds won’t care quite how they get a result, but they just need to bank a victory, which would lift the entire club and supporters.

It’s very early days, but their exit from the Viaplay Cup makes this a slow start to the campaign to say the least.

Somerset Park is happy hunting ground for Inverness

Ayr has been a favourite away day for Inverness supporters.

Few will forget the famous First Division title celebrations in April 2010 when Terry Butcher took to the stands to serenade supporters following a 7-0 rout.

They have won more than they have lost at Somerset Park, which has begun the first stage of a redevelopment with the demolition of the old terracing to make way for a new North Stand.

On 25 visits to the seaside town, ICT have won 12 times, double the number of defeats they’ve suffered there. On Saturday, however, it was not their day.

Talking tactics

Inverness had injury concerns, with skipper Sean Welsh out with groin troubles, left-back Lewis Nicolson set for a knee operation and midfielder Roddy MacGregor is out with an ankle injury.

There was a welcome return to central defence for the experienced Devine, while 17-year-old Bray made his first league start for ICT.

Bray, who has impressed as a sub lately, was taking an advanced midfield role,  supporting Billy Mckay, just in front of Gilmour and Carson. Luis Longstaff, on the right, and Shaw, on the left, provided the width.

Ayr’s Ben Dempsey slides in to halt Inverness midfielder Charlie Gilmour.

Referee watch

First half bookings from referee Peter Stuart for Inverness duo Zak Delaney and Luis Delaney seemed fair enough. However, the latter decision angered Dodds, who saw red for dissent from the sidelines as he was booked twice in quick succession. ICT first-team coach Barry Wilson said later a similar foul on Longstaff went unpunished, which was frustrating.

Player ratings

AYR UNITED (4-4-2): Albinson 6, McAllister 6, Stanger 6, McGinty 7, Reading 6, Amartey 7 (Rose 59), Smith 6 (Musonda 82), Dempsey 6, Ashford 6 (Pendlebury 59), McKenzie 6, Bryden 6 (McGeady 59).

Subs not used: Mutch (GK), Ahui, Watret, Tomlinson, Ecrepont.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Davidson 6, Devine 6, Delaney 6, Harper 6, Longstaff 6 (Doran 73), Carson 7, Gilmour 6, Bray 6 (Lodovica 58), Shaw 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 66).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Thompson.

Star man

Nathan Shaw: Although Carson was terrific, Shaw came closest to hitting the net and will feel he should have done so with his second half strike which came back off the woodwork.

More from Caley Thistle

Ayr's Francis Amartey (left) celebrates his winning goal against Inverness. Images: SNS Group/Sammy Turner
Barry Wilson rues lack of killer touch as Caley Thistle lose at Ayr United
Nathan Shaw in action against Dumbarton's Carlo Pignatiello. Image: Craig Foy/SNS Group
Nathan Shaw backs Caley Thistle to recover from early-season errors
ICT head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Caley Thistle must harness strong record at Ayr United, says manager Billy Dodds
Caley Thistle head coach Billy Dodds. Image: SNS
Boss Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle defence to cut out killer errors
Clach boss Jordan MacDonald and Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds with the Inverness Cup. Image: Caley Thistle FC.
John Robertson says returning Inverness Cup clash between Caley Thistle and Clachnacuddin can spark…
Graham Bayne in action for Inverness in 2007. Image: SNS Group
Graham Bayne expects Caley Thistle to bounce back following slow start
Duncan Shearer, right, in action for the Dons against Zalgiris Vilinius in 1996.
Duncan Shearer: Let's hope it's only another shopping spree Zalgiris want should they return…
Caley Thistle manager Billy Dodds is calling for a reaction from his team as they prepare to face Ayr United at Somerset Park this weekend. Image: SNS Group
Billy Dodds urges Caley Thistle to display 'nasty' edge in games
Dom Thomas puts Queen's Park ahead at Inverness. Images: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Caley Thistle fan view: Defensive frailties must be addressed quickly
Jake Davidson crashes home his headed goal against Queen's Park, but it wasn't enough to prevent a 2-1 defeat. Image: Craig Brown/SNS Group
Defender Jake Davidson eyes Caley Thistle improvement