Ayr United 1-0 Caley Thistle – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as ICT fail to get off the mark

A positive performance was not enough for Caley Thistle as they lost 1-0 at Ayr United, leaving them pointless after their first two Championship games this season.

Last week’s 2-1 home defeat by Queen’s Park in their league opener came hot on the heels of a group stage exit in the Viaplay Cup following defeats by Dumbarton, Airdrieonians and Dundee.

The hosts also went into this match looking for a lift following their 3-1 reversal at Morton.

Ayr’s win in Inverness in May resulted in Lee Bullen’s Honest Men leaping into the runners-up position last season, while denying ICT a top-four finish.

The Honest Men got off to a flying start with a goal after just eight minutes. Sam Ashford collected the ball from Amartey, his cross broke for Amartey, who was on hand to guide his shot past Mark Ridgers into the net.

This early breakthrough gave United a lift in confidence, with Sean McGinty having a pop from distance soon after.

Inverness took more than 20 minutes before they had a shot on goal, but Charlie Gilmour’s drive was too tame to test goalkeeper Charlie Albinson after Nathan Shaw played him in.

Then Keith Bray’s burst forward led to David Carson almost levelling when he was sent into the box by Luis Longstaff, but Albinson got down smartly to save his shot, moments before the keeper dived to turn a net-bound Danny Devine header over the top.

Longstaff was next to have a go and he slashed a low drive just beyond the right post from 25 yards.

This was a fine response from ICT, who on the balance had the best of the first half after conceding the goal.

Just before the interval, two swift bookings for dissent from ICT head coach Billy Dodds led to referee Peter Stuart sending him to the stand.

Inverness continued to have the upper-hand early in the second half and a triple substitution by home boss Lee Bullen around the hour mark saw Aiden McGeady, Akheem Rose and Olly Pendlebury freshen them up.

Yet, it should have been level on 62 minutes when Shaw, in his 50th appearance, hit the post with a low strike after he met a Jake Davidson delivery.

Ex-Celtic star McGeady flashed an angled effort wide and a fien diving save from Ridgers prevented Pendlebury scoring his second successive goal for Ayr late on.

This defeat for Inverness means only they and Arbroath have yet to get off the mark after the first two fixtures.

Talking points

David Carson helped drive a response from Caley Thistle

There was a spell early in this game where Ayr were winning the 50-50s and fighting for everything. Their opening day loss at Morton didn’t have their fans in the highest of spirits going into this one.

Amartey’s goal seemed to energise Ayr, but ICT midfielder Carson seemed to be the main man to haul the visitors into the contest. He almost scored and was at the heart of most of their positive work as they sought a way back.

However, try as they did, Caley Thistle could not find a way through.

Win by any means is what’s needed at Airdrie

Caley Thistle walked away from Ayr wondering quite how all their efforts amounted to zero.

Their opponents didn’t offer much and their fans were less than impressed but this was a priceless three points for Bullen’s off-colour boys.

When ICT head to Airdrie, Dodds won’t care quite how they get a result, but they just need to bank a victory, which would lift the entire club and supporters.

It’s very early days, but their exit from the Viaplay Cup makes this a slow start to the campaign to say the least.

Somerset Park is happy hunting ground for Inverness

Ayr has been a favourite away day for Inverness supporters.

Few will forget the famous First Division title celebrations in April 2010 when Terry Butcher took to the stands to serenade supporters following a 7-0 rout.

They have won more than they have lost at Somerset Park, which has begun the first stage of a redevelopment with the demolition of the old terracing to make way for a new North Stand.

On 25 visits to the seaside town, ICT have won 12 times, double the number of defeats they’ve suffered there. On Saturday, however, it was not their day.

Talking tactics

Inverness had injury concerns, with skipper Sean Welsh out with groin troubles, left-back Lewis Nicolson set for a knee operation and midfielder Roddy MacGregor is out with an ankle injury.

There was a welcome return to central defence for the experienced Devine, while 17-year-old Bray made his first league start for ICT.

Bray, who has impressed as a sub lately, was taking an advanced midfield role, supporting Billy Mckay, just in front of Gilmour and Carson. Luis Longstaff, on the right, and Shaw, on the left, provided the width.

Referee watch

First half bookings from referee Peter Stuart for Inverness duo Zak Delaney and Luis Delaney seemed fair enough. However, the latter decision angered Dodds, who saw red for dissent from the sidelines as he was booked twice in quick succession. ICT first-team coach Barry Wilson said later a similar foul on Longstaff went unpunished, which was frustrating.

Player ratings

AYR UNITED (4-4-2): Albinson 6, McAllister 6, Stanger 6, McGinty 7, Reading 6, Amartey 7 (Rose 59), Smith 6 (Musonda 82), Dempsey 6, Ashford 6 (Pendlebury 59), McKenzie 6, Bryden 6 (McGeady 59).

Subs not used: Mutch (GK), Ahui, Watret, Tomlinson, Ecrepont.

CALEY THISTLE (4-4-2): Ridgers 6, Davidson 6, Devine 6, Delaney 6, Harper 6, Longstaff 6 (Doran 73), Carson 7, Gilmour 6, Bray 6 (Lodovica 58), Shaw 6, Billy Mckay 6 (Brooks 66).

Subs not used: Cammy MacKay (GK), Hyde, Thompson.

Star man

Nathan Shaw: Although Carson was terrific, Shaw came closest to hitting the net and will feel he should have done so with his second half strike which came back off the woodwork.