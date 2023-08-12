West Mainland farmers put on a show of quality at Dounby

A Shetland pony which was champion at the Royal Highland Show and at the Black Isle capped of a successful year by winning on home turf at the Dounby Show in Orkney.

Steven, Leona and Alana Sinclair of Clumley in Sandwick, have now taken the decision to retire Unigarth Evangeline, from the show ring with Thursday being her final outing.

Steven Sinclair said: “Some folk told us we shouldn’t show her again after the Highland – that she had reached as far as she could maybe go – but me being a vice-president here, I really wanted to show her at our own local show. She’s finished right at the top.”

He joked: “She won at the Highland back in June on a Thursday, the Black Isle on a Thursday and now here on a Thursday as well – Thursday must be her lucky day.”

The three-year old is by Wells Real Deal and out of Unigarth Elvita, a former Dounby Show champion herself.

There was glorious weather for the event which showcases the best livestock in Orkney’s West Mainland.

For the first time, all of the judges were women.

In the cattle lines, the supreme champion was the two and a half year old Charolais in-calf heifer Dounby Ruth, which scooped the top prize for a second year in succession for the Spences at Norton in Dounby.

Speaking after the win, Allan Spence said that an extensive AI programme had improved his herd: “To come out on top, with the standard of stock here today it is really special.

“It’s all thanks to the young ones in the family, they spend such a long time getting them ready and prepped. Without them, we wouldn’t have the number we have here today.”

The reserve supreme was the Beef Shorthorn breed champion, exhibited by Shona and Bruce Slater, from Newbigging in Dounby.

Doing the business for them was the two-year-old bull Knowhead Rolo, which also impressed the three inter-breed judges, Tracey Nicoll, Gemma Wark and Katreen Malone.

A five year-old Charollais ewe was the inter-breed sheep champion.

The Logie Durno Outlander sired animal came from Sheena Coghill’s Hekra flock at Muce in Birsay.

It is the second year in succession that she has taken the inter-breed prize with a Charollais ewe, although this is a different one from last time.

The reserve supreme was a Texel ewe lamb from the Flett family of Nistaben in Harray.

This one is an ET lamb, by Garngour Drambuie, with their reserve in the Texel section a full ET sister.

RESULTS

CATTLE

Beef Shorthorn (Judge: Gemma Wark, South Field Farm, Hawick). Champion – B and S Slater, Newbigging, Dounby, with the two year old bull Knowehead Rolo, by Knowehead Machine, out of Knowhead Hazel Cassa. Reserve – GRT Scarth and Co., Twatt Farm, Birsay, with the three year old cow Cavans Waterloo P950, by Cavans Kolbien, out of Cavans Waterloo L536.

Aberdeen-Angus (Judge: Gemma Wark, South Field Farm, Hawick). Champion and reserve – B and S Slater, Newbigging, Dounby, with the two and a half year old, in-calf heifer Newbigging Emma, by Newbigging Esquire, out of Newbigging Ella. The reserve was the four month old bull calf Newbigging Prince Xander, by Newbigging Esquire, out of Newbigging Paris.

Cross-bred Coloured (Judge: Tracey Nicoll, Home Farm, Balthayock, Perth). Champion – Messrs Spence, Norton, Dounby, with Lexi an eighteen month old Limousin cross heifer, by Tomschoice Lexicon, out of a British Blue cross cow. Reserve – RJ Taylor, Brencherhouse, Birsay with Aussie Annabelle, an eight month old Limousin cross heifer calf, by Sclaters Jake, out of a Limousin cross cow.

Any Other Pure Breed Continental (Judge: Tracey Nicoll, Home Farm, Balthayock, Perth) Champion and reserve – Messrs Spence, Norton, Dounby with the two and a half year old in-calf Charlolais heifer Dounby Ruth, by Westcarse Houdini, out of Dounby Nancy. Supreme Champion at Dounby in 2022. The reserve was the six month old Charolais heifer calf Dounby Unique, by Fury Leader, out of Dounby Nancy.

Black/Blue Cross (Judge: Katreen Malone, Pitcairn Farm, Lochgelly, Fife). Champion – F and K Moar, Crook, Rendall, with the seven month old Limousin cross heifer calf Jean O’ Crook, by Ballinloan Jargerbomb, out of a Limousin cross cow. Reserve – RJ Taylor, Brencherhouse, Birsay, with the nine month old British Blue cross heifer calf Brencherhouse Baby, by Bringlee Volkawagon, out of a Limousin cross cow.

SHEEP

North Country Cheviot (Judge: Joanna Gall, Newton Cottage, Kininmonth, Peterhead). Champion and reserve – LS Flett and Co., Nistaben, Harray with an April-born ewe lamb, by Durran Xiamen, out of a homebred ewe. The reserve was a shearling tup, again by Durran Xiamen and out of a homebred ewe. He’s to be sold at the Orkney Sheep Breeders’ Association sale at Orkney Mart in October.

Suffolk (Judge: Kathleen Davidson, Corsairtly, Keith). Champion and reserve – Harvey Reid, Howe, Stromness with an unregistered gimmer, by Roundacre Rolex and out of a Voyburn ewe. She was first in her class at the East Mainland and Orkney County Shows last year as a lamb. Bought from Robbie Scott last year. The reserve was a ewe lamb, out of an in-lamb ewe bought from James Wishart’s Knockhall flock last year.

Texel (Judge: Caroline Morton, Hallbeath Farm, Dunfermline). Champion and reserve – LS Flett and Co., Nistaben, Harray with an ET February born ewe lamb, by Grangour Drambuie, out of a homebred ewe by Grangour Alabama. The reserve was also a ewe lamb – a full ET sister to the champion.

Charollais (Judge: Kathleen Davidson, Corsairtly, Keith). Champion and reserve – Sheena Coghill, Muce Farm, Birsay with a five year old ewe, by Logie Durno Outlander, out of a homebred ewe which has previously been Orkney County Show champion. The reserve was a gimmer, by Thackwood Viking, who was the male champion in the section, out of a homebred ewe. Was 3rd as a lamb at the show in 2022.

Beltex (Judge: Caroline Morton, Hallbeath Farm, Dunfermline). Champion – Bimbister Partnership, Lenahowe, Quoyloo with the gimmer Orkney Isles Helen, by Heatheryhall Gangster, out of Orkney Delia. Reserve – TA Linklater Livestock, Stonelea, Stenness with an aged tup.

Any Other Pure Breed (Judge: Joanna Gall, Newton Cottage, Kininmonth, Peterhead). Champion – Bimbister Partnership, Lenahowe, Sandwick with a Blue Texel gimmer, by Sunnybank Exchange Rate, out of Hackney Classy. Bought as an embryo from the Hackney and Willodge Flocks sale at Carliels at the beginning of 2022. Reserve – LS Flett and Co., Nistaben, Harray with a February born Badgerface ewe lamb, by Woodies Full Monty, out of an imported ewe.

Cross-bred (Judge: Kathleen Davidson, Corsairtly, Keith). Champion – Sheena Coghill, Muce Farm, Birsay with a one crop ewe, by a Texel tup and out of a Suffolk cross ewe.

HORSES

Shetland ponies (Judge: Louise Wilson, Cassindilly Farm, Ceres, Fife). Champion – SR, LM and AK Sinclair, Clumley, Sandwick with the three year-old Unigarth Evangeline, by Wells Real Lucky, out of Unigarth Elvita. Winner at the Highland and Black Isles Shows this year. Now being retired from the show ring. Reserve – Millquoy Shetland Pony Stud, Heddle Cottage, Finstown with the five year old stallion Millquoy Jedi, out of Millquoy Jade. Was the overall champion at Dounby in 2019.

Heavy horses (Judge: Louise Wilson, Cassindilly Farm, Ceres, Fife). Champion – Karen Greaves, Nordheim, Orphir with Ingliston Crusader.