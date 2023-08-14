Fife breeder takes Beltex shearlings to 42,000gns at Carlisle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Fife breeder takes Beltex shearlings to 42,000gns at Carlisle

The 532 shearlings sold cashed in to average £1,722.

By Kayley Kennedy
Sale leader at 42,000gns was Todhall Hercules ET from Andrew Wainwright, Cupar.
Fife breeder Andrew Wainwright from Todhall, Cupar, topped the shearling ram offering at 42,000gns with another at 28,000gns during the Beltex Sheep Society’s Premier Sale at Carlisle.

The top pedigree prices were backed up by an exceptionally strong demand from commercial buyers, resulting in an average of £1,722 for 532 sold, against £1,865 in 2022 for 575.

Mr Wainwright’s consignment had already picked up the award for the best pen of shearlings, and topped at 42,000gns for Todhall Hercules ET, which is a full brother to the 12,000gns Todhall Helen ET, sold the previous evening.

By the 9,000gns Wannop’s Godfather, and bred from the 10,000gns Callacrag Bull’s Eye dam, Todhall Estelle, he sold to Alfie Taylor, Heatheryhall, with Richard Wood from Kingledores, Paul Tippets of Hackney, and Stuart Wood from Aberdeenshire, later taking a share each.

Todhall Hugo ET, by the same sire, sold to Neale and Janet McQuistin, Airyolland, Newton Stewart, for 28,000gns.

He is out of Todhall Cleopatra, by Rathbone Alien.

Local breeder Brian Hall, sold Ainstable Hammer ET, for the second top price of 30,000gns to Paul Slater, of the Whiteley Hey cross-bred flock, Cheshire.

Hammer is by Kingledores Engleburt, out of the Bailey Brook CR7-sired Black Jack Esmeralda.

Three sold for 12,000gns apiece with the first of these being Andrew Baillie’s Callacrag Hustler ET, from Lanarkshire, which sold to Graham and Fiona Burke, Pentland; Neil Laing, Perryflats; and Brian Wylie, Balbrydie.

Ainstable Hammer ET sold for the second top price of 30,000gns

He is by Clary Dumfries, while his dam is an Aviemore Black Spot daughter, Callacrag Candy.

The Baillie family also received 11,000gns for Callacrag Hell Fire, which sold to Skipton with the Shuttleworths of Heber Park, and William Beckwith, Sharphaw.

This one stood second at the Royal Highland and male champion at the Scottish National, and is by the 8,000gns Wannop’s Firecracker.

Alasdair MacLean, Tiree, paid 12,000gns for Richard Wood’s Kingledores Habib ET from Biggar.

This lad is by the 30,000gns sale topper from 2021, Borderesk Finders Keepers.

The Dinsdale family from Penrith, sold Highfield Henry, by Airyolland Falco, for 8,500gns to Jane Campbell and son, Ross, together with William McMillan, for their Cree and Carse flocks, Newton Stewart.

A total of six rams sold at 8,000gns, including one of the final males to be sold by Jock McMillan, Clary, Newton Stewart.

This was Brilley Huntsman ET, bought at the September sale last year, selling to the Wannop’s team from Morecambe.

Next at that price was the second prize winner from the show that also stood first at the Highland, Faughhill Herbie ET, from Grant Maxwell, Melrose.

He is by the 11,000gns Kingledores Godzilla, and sold to Rafe Cartman, Skipton.

Dunrod Hullabaloo, a son of the 30,000gns Buckles Dark Dawn, from Cameron Cormack, Jedburgh, also made 8,000gns to Messrs Donaldson and Messrs Gregory, Lockerbie.

Alan Miller’s of the Lurg flock, Midmar, sold Lurg Hang Man ET, for the same money to James Whiteford, Tercrosset, Brampton.

He is a full brother to the 50,000gns Goliath and 45,000gns Grand Slam sold last year.

