Home Business Farming

Letham Highland cattle breeder wins club show

The event attracted 30 entries and was held near Kirriemuir.

By Katrina Macarthur
Vicky of Ranch caught judge Bob McWalter’s eye.
A two-year-old heifer from Letham breeder Graeme Easton ruled supreme at the East of Scotland Highland Cattle Club show.

The event, held at Auchlishie Farm, Kirriemuir, attracted 30 entries from local breeders and was judged by Bob McWalter from Fort William.

Taking the supreme honours was Graeme’s home-bred heifer Vicky of Ranch, by Donnachadh Ruadh Vom Sunderberg, out of Jenny of Mottistone.

This was the Ranch fold’s second consecutive win, with Vicky’s sister winning the same award in 2022 as a two-year-old.

In reserve, was Ben Cruachan 2 of Castle Estates from Keith Howman’s Borland fold based in Glenshee.

This February 2022-born bull is by the home-bred bull Eoin Mhor of Castle Estate, out of Proiseag Ruadh 7 of Achnacloich.

RESULTS

Senior bull – K,D & R Carnegie’s Eoin Mhor 3 of Mottiestone. Junior bull – 1 and reserve champion, K Howman’s Ben Cruachan 2 of Castle Estates; 2, K, D and R Carnegie’s Dughall Dubh of Balrownie; 3, K Neil and A Polson’s Inness of Glenfinnan. Junior cow – 1, S Howie’s Eilidh 4 of Severie; 2, S and A Reid’s Margaret Ruadh of Glenfarquhar; 3, S and T Adams’ Rosie of Calaich. Three-year-old heifer – 1, K, D and R Carnegie’s Flora 14 of Balrownie; 2, C and A Hood’s Fionnaghial of Whitehills; 3, S and T Adams’ Emily Ruahd of Tilbouries. Two-year-old heifer – 1 and overall champion, Mr and Mrs G Easton’s Vicky of Ranch; 2, K, D and R Carnegie’s Catriona Akeko of Balrownie; 3, S Howie’s Eilidh Harris 5 of Findony. Yearling heifer – 1, J Singer’s Cary Cora Dhubh of Kintore Castle; 2, C and A Hood’s Beitdh Dubh of Drumad; 3, S Howie’s Carla 1 of Findony. Calf – 1, S and A Reid’s Davie Dhubh of Glenfarquhar; 2, S Howie’s Eilidh Rosa 1 of Findony; 3, S and T Adams’ Ruby Dubh of Drumad. Pairs – Findony.

