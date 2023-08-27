Peterhead v Spartans: Blue Toon suffer first League Two loss after ‘worst performance’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Peterhead FC

Peterhead v Spartans: Blue Toon suffer first League Two loss after ‘worst performance’

Jamie Dishington's finish was the difference at Balmoor, where the home team had a goal chalked off for a 'dubious' offside.

By Reporter
Jack Brown, left, and Peterhead player-co-boss Jordon Brown after the latter's goal was ruled out for offside. Image: Duncan Brown.
Jack Brown, left, and Peterhead player-co-boss Jordon Brown after the latter's goal was ruled out for offside. Image: Duncan Brown.

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown felt the Blue Toon lacked a cutting edge as The Spartans inflicted a first League Two defeat of the season on the Balmoor side – beating them 1-0.

Jamie Dishington’s second half goal was the difference, and, on chances created, the visitors to the Blue Toon did deserve their victory.

Disappointingly for Peterhead, it was the second time they had been beaten by the Edinburgh outfit in four weeks following a 2-1 loss in the League Cup group stage.

Brown said: “It was a tight game, but Spartans are a decent team and you cannot take that away from them.”

“I thought we could have dealt better with their goal, but they had chances after that as well – whereas we did not really create enough.”

“They were streetwise and clinical with their goal and they knew how to hang on to their lead. On top of that, it was probably our worst performance so far and we know that.

“That is the second time they have done that to us in four weeks, so it is disappointing.

“But we will regroup and go again next weekend.”

Peterhead were certainly hindered by their limited attacking options, with Kieran Shanks suspended and Conner Duthie a long-term injury absentee.

That worsened when Conor O’Keefe hobbled off in the second half, and then their only recognised striker, Aberdeen loanee teenager Aaron Reid, tired and was substituted.

Aberdeen loanee Aaron Reid has a shot for Peterhead against Spartans. Image: Duncan Brown.

Not too much had happened in the match by the time Dishington netted the all-important goal just after the hour mark.

Young Peterhead full-back Caleb Goldie was caught on the ball, allowing Cammy Russell to burst forward down the left side of the penalty area, and he squared for Dishington to slot home.

Stuart McKenzie then made some impressive stops to keep the Blue Toon in the contest and they thought they had levelled in the 75th minute.

Player-co-manager Jordon Brown, who had come off the bench, found the net following a deflected right wing cross, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

That aside, an equaliser did not look like coming as Spartans continued to carry the biggest threat on what turned out to be a frustrating afternoon for the Buchan men.

Joint-Peterhead boss Ryan Strachan described the offside decision as “dubious”, but had no complaints with the result, admitting their goal threat suffered through a shortage of forward-thinking players.

Strachan said: “Conor was one of four players out on the pitch that had struggled all week with knocks.

“It showed that we are a bit light – certainly in an attacking sense with Kieran missing, and we do need one more in that area going forward.

“It is pretty well known that we do not have a number nine yet and I just felt we were a bit devoid of options in the attacking third.

“Big Aaron has not had much game time and it is a big ask for him to come into an intense environment, and we end up being more defensive with our substitutes because of who we had left on the bench.”

More from Peterhead FC

Aaron Reid in action for Peterhead against East Fife on the opening day of the League Two season.
Peterhead co-boss Jordon Brown backs on-loan Aberdeen forward Aaron Reid to grasp chance against…
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks celebrates his goal against Clyde. Image: Duncan Brown.
Clyde 1-2 Peterhead: Blue Toon move two points clear at the top of the…
Peterhead captain Jason Brown
Jason Brown thriving off the 'good feeling' which has returned to Peterhead
The Caley Thistle side of 2018 lift the Challenge Cup.
SPFL Trust Trophy third round draw: Caley Thistle drawn away to Arbroath in all-Championship…
Peterhead celebrate Kieran Shanks goal in the 5-3 win over Aberdeen B at North Lodge Park.
Peterhead co-manager Ryan Strachan happy to achieve main objective of SPFL Trust Trophy progression…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams made his comeback from injury in the SPFL Trust Trophy clash with Peterhead. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead come from behind to beat Aberdeen B 5-3 in second round of SPFL…
Aberdeen's Rhys Williams. Image: Shutterstock.
Rhys Williams could make injury comeback when Aberdeen B take on Peterhead in SPFL…
Peterhead's Kieran Shanks get away from Stenhousemuir's Ross Meechan in the sides' League Two clash. Image: Duncan Brown.
Peterhead yet to concede goal in League Two after 0-0 draw with 10-man Stenhousemuir
Conor O'Keefe in action for Peterhead against East Fife.
Conor O'Keefe happy to be back making an impact at Peterhead following injury lay-off
Peterhead's Conner Duthie pictured being stretchered off after sustaining a knee injury in a match against East Fife.
Peterhead hoping for good news on Conner Duthie injury

Conversation