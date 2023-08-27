Peterhead v Spartans: Blue Toon suffer first League Two loss after ‘worst performance’

Peterhead midfielder Jack Brown felt the Blue Toon lacked a cutting edge as The Spartans inflicted a first League Two defeat of the season on the Balmoor side – beating them 1-0.

Jamie Dishington’s second half goal was the difference, and, on chances created, the visitors to the Blue Toon did deserve their victory.

Disappointingly for Peterhead, it was the second time they had been beaten by the Edinburgh outfit in four weeks following a 2-1 loss in the League Cup group stage.

Brown said: “It was a tight game, but Spartans are a decent team and you cannot take that away from them.”

“I thought we could have dealt better with their goal, but they had chances after that as well – whereas we did not really create enough.”

“They were streetwise and clinical with their goal and they knew how to hang on to their lead. On top of that, it was probably our worst performance so far and we know that.

“That is the second time they have done that to us in four weeks, so it is disappointing.

“But we will regroup and go again next weekend.”

Peterhead were certainly hindered by their limited attacking options, with Kieran Shanks suspended and Conner Duthie a long-term injury absentee.

That worsened when Conor O’Keefe hobbled off in the second half, and then their only recognised striker, Aberdeen loanee teenager Aaron Reid, tired and was substituted.

Not too much had happened in the match by the time Dishington netted the all-important goal just after the hour mark.

Young Peterhead full-back Caleb Goldie was caught on the ball, allowing Cammy Russell to burst forward down the left side of the penalty area, and he squared for Dishington to slot home.

Stuart McKenzie then made some impressive stops to keep the Blue Toon in the contest and they thought they had levelled in the 75th minute.

Player-co-manager Jordon Brown, who had come off the bench, found the net following a deflected right wing cross, but the assistant referee raised his flag for offside.

That aside, an equaliser did not look like coming as Spartans continued to carry the biggest threat on what turned out to be a frustrating afternoon for the Buchan men.

Joint-Peterhead boss Ryan Strachan described the offside decision as “dubious”, but had no complaints with the result, admitting their goal threat suffered through a shortage of forward-thinking players.

Strachan said: “Conor was one of four players out on the pitch that had struggled all week with knocks.

“It showed that we are a bit light – certainly in an attacking sense with Kieran missing, and we do need one more in that area going forward.

“It is pretty well known that we do not have a number nine yet and I just felt we were a bit devoid of options in the attacking third.

“Big Aaron has not had much game time and it is a big ask for him to come into an intense environment, and we end up being more defensive with our substitutes because of who we had left on the bench.”