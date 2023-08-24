Perthshire Texel breeder sells full brothers for 170,000gns and 100,000gns

Perthshire Texel breeder Robert Cockburn of the Knap flock at Errol has sold two lambs at the breed sale in Lanark for 170,000gns and 100,000gns.

First in the ring and selling for 100,000gns, was Knap General Lee, a son of Haddo Falcon, out of a Sportsmans Cannon Ball dam, which has bred sons to 16,000gns, 3,400gns and daughters to 3,8000gns and 3,000gns.

Minutes later, General Lee’s full embryo brother Knap Grumpy, sold for 170,000gns.

He was followed by Knap Gypsy King at 5,500gns and Knap Gate-Crasher at 8,000gns, with the last in the pen at 2,500gns for Knap Governor.

In total, Mr Cockburn’s pen of lambs averaged £60,060.

Full report in Saturday’s Press & Journal Farming.