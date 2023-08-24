Work on £16.5m affordable housing estate in Fort William to begin next month

Work on a new housing estate near Fort William will begin next month.

In total, 64 new homes will be built at Blar Mhor next to another recent development completed in November last year.

The £16.5m project is part of the council’s efforts to increase affordable housing in Lochaber, which has faced a housing crisis in recent years.

According to a public contract submitted by Highland Council, the new estate will be located close to the proposed new Fort William hospital.

NHS Highland announced back in May that the old Belford Hospital would be replaced with a brand-new facility by 2028.

The health board hopes the new hospital will deliver better community care in other Highland towns instead of consolidating it in Inverness.

64 new homes delivered by 2025.

Last September, it was reported in the P&J that some workers in Lochaber were having to sleep in their vans and hotel rooms due to a lack of available housing.

This has had a knock-on effect on businesses in the area, which are unable to entice staff to the area.

According to a council spokeswoman, the second phase of the Blar Mhor estate will deliver a mix of social, affordable and mid-market properties.

She said: “The phase two housing development at the Blar will provide a further 63 affordable homes in Fort William.

“The tenure mix will meet a range of needs, including social rent, mid-market rent and shared equity properties.

“The proposed shared equity and mid-market rent units will offer workers the opportunity to secure an affordable home in Fort William.”

Work on the new housing development is due to start next month with an expected completion in summer 2025.