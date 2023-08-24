Work on £16.5m affordable housing estate in Fort William to begin next month

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Work on £16.5m affordable housing estate in Fort William to begin next month

Highland Council are aiming to deliver a mix of affordable and mid-market properties by the summer of 2025.

By Ross Hempseed
Fort William Housing estate
Phases One of the Blar Mhor estate. Image: Google Maps.

Work on a new housing estate near Fort William will begin next month.

In total, 64 new homes will be built at Blar Mhor next to another recent development completed in November last year.

The £16.5m project is part of the council’s efforts to increase affordable housing in Lochaber, which has faced a housing crisis in recent years.

According to a public contract submitted by Highland Council, the new estate will be located close to the proposed new Fort William hospital.

NHS Highland announced back in May that the old Belford Hospital would be replaced with a brand-new facility by 2028.

The health board hopes the new hospital will deliver better community care in other Highland towns instead of consolidating it in Inverness.

64 new homes delivered by 2025.

Last September, it was reported in the P&J that some workers in Lochaber were having to sleep in their vans and hotel rooms due to a lack of available housing.

This has had a knock-on effect on businesses in the area, which are unable to entice staff to the area.

According to a council spokeswoman, the second phase of the Blar Mhor estate will deliver a mix of social, affordable and mid-market properties.

She said: “The phase two housing development at the Blar will provide a further 63 affordable homes in Fort William.

“The tenure mix will meet a range of needs, including social rent, mid-market rent and shared equity properties.

“The proposed shared equity and mid-market rent units will offer workers the opportunity to secure an affordable home in Fort William.”

Work on the new housing development is due to start next month with an expected completion in summer 2025.

