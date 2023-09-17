Forfar farming family builds hen unit on back of Lidl incentive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Forfar farming family builds hen unit on back of Lidl incentive

The Adam family from Newhouse of Glamis has invested in a 32,000 bird Free Range egg laying henhouse.

By Katrina Macarthur
Bob and Kay Adam, from Newhouse of Glamis, have expanded into egg production working with Lidl as part of a five-year contract.
Lidl has announced new financial incentives to encourage farmers back into the egg sector following considerable pressure on the industry over the past year.

The discounter has confirmed that existing and new farmers will be offered an extra £40m on top of market rates, supported by long term contracts as part of a guaranteed pay back deal.

Through these contracts, Lidl says farmers will be given the security and confidence needed to invest in and expand their existing businesses, helping to provide greater returns in the long term.

While other supermarkets in recent months have chosen to import eggs from overseas, Lidl says it has ‘held firm’ on its commitment to source 100% British fresh shell eggs.

Martin Kottbauer, chief trading officer at Lidl GB said the last year has been particularly challenging for the British egg industry, and it’s had an impact on everyone.

£4om investment on top of market rates with long term contracts for existing and new farmers

“The easy option would certainly have been for us to source elsewhere, but we are firmly committed to the long-standing relationships we have with our British suppliers, and our commitment to sourcing 100% fresh shell British eggs,” said Mr Kottbauer.

“As an industry we need to be doing more to ensure the long-term sustainability of the British egg sector, which is why we have taken steps to offer incentives and security for farmers to expand into egg production. This approach, which is supported by long term contracts, is giving our suppliers much needed confidence to invest in their businesses and further secure their futures. We would urge other retailers to do the same.”

Forfar farming family Bob and Kay Adam, and sons Andrew and James, from Newhouse of Glamis, have recently expanded their farming business into egg production, after forming a long-term partnership with Lidl.

Following discussions with packer Farmlay Eggs, the Adams have started working with Lidl as part of a five-year contract linked to a cost of production model.

The Adam family’s free range egg laying unit near Forfar. Image: Ron Stephen.

This long-term partnership with Lidl has given them the confidence they needed to diversify their business and invest in a 32,000 bird Free Range egg laying henhouse.

They will see their first eggs land in Lidl stores within the next two weeks.

Speaking about their partnership with Lidl, Robert Chapman, of Farmlay Eggs said Farmlay and its 25 contract producers are very grateful to Lidl for its support during a very challenging time with Avian Influenza a constant threat.

“The security that Lidl has given us with long term contracts and a cost of production model ensures a good return, back to the primary producer,” said Mr Chapman.

“This security has enabled Farmlay to expand its own production base and also to encourage existing and new producers, like Bob and Kay Adam to invest.

Adam family invest in 32,000 Free Range egg laying house

“The Adam’s first birds were housed at the end of July and we know they’re incredibly excited ahead of their eggs going into Lidl stores. Lidl’s support for the whole British farming sector is second to none; just look at the amount of British and regional products displayed in their stores.”

Lidl has also launched a new 6-pack of Free Range eggs that have a carbon footprint reduction of almost 60%.

Working with its Scottish based egg supplier Duncan Farms, the businesses have achieved a significant emissions reduction by removing soy from animal feed, replacing it with feed made of home-grown British beans, whilst significantly increasing biodiversity, amongst other developments.

The RSPCA Assured eggs also promote hyper transparency, with the packs featuring a QR code enabling customers to get more information on the five steps of climate action.

