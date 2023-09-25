Caithness producers top Dingwall ram sale at £2,000 twice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Caithness producers top Dingwall ram sale at £2,000 twice

Dingwall and Highland Marts sold 373 multi-breed rams and 58 North Country Cheviot park-type rams.

By Katrina Macarthur
Bruce Swanson from East Murkle stood overall champion with a Suffolk and Derek Bain from Kennachy was reserve with a Texel. They are pictured with judge Liam Muir from Orkney. Images: Anne MacPherson
Bruce Swanson from East Murkle stood overall champion with a Suffolk and Derek Bain from Kennachy was reserve with a Texel. They are pictured with judge Liam Muir from Orkney. Images: Anne MacPherson

A packed ringside of sheep producers were out in force for multi-breed rams at Dingwall Mart on Saturday where more than 370 lots sold to new homes.

The sale, conducted by Dingwall and Highland Marts, saw a strong trade throughout, particularly for cross-bred and Bluefaced Leicester rams.

Liam Muir from Upper Onston, Stenness, Orkney, judged the pre-sale show which was led by a Suffolk and a Texel shearling from two Caithness consignors.

Trade reached £2,000 on two occasions, firstly for the overall champion from the Suffolk section, a shearling from Bruce and Laura Swanson’s 22-ewe flock at East Murkle, Thurso.

£2,000 top on two occasions for Suffolk and Texel from Caithness

Their overall winner is by Cairnton Cruiser, out of a home-bred ewe, which sold to Messrs MacQueen, North Uist.

The other at £2,000 was a Texel shearling from Derek and Maria Bain’s Kennachy flock at Forss, who sold their consignment of 16 unregistered shearlings to average £1,225.

Selling back to Thurso with Michael Shearer, Lythmore, was a son of a Roxburgh tup, out of a dam by a Harestone sire.

A packed ringside of buyers ensured a strong trade at Dingwall on Saturday.

The Bain family’s reserve overall champion to the Suffolk, another shearling bred the same way, sold for £1,600 to Messrs Bannerman and Stronach, Ballindalloch.

Bluefaced Leicester rams made up a number of the four figure prices on the day, with John Proctor from Nether Aucharnie, Forgue, Huntly, selling shearlings to £1,800 and £1,700.

Both shearlings are by a tup bred by Matthew Seed, Auchry, with the dearest selling to the Mathesons at Milton of Aberarder, Inverness, and the latter to Sandy Stephen, Tombreck, Dallas.

Stuart and Muriel Ross from The Arr, Nairn, stood champion and reserve in the Bluefaced Leciesters with shearlings by a £2,600 Kirkstead tup.

Their champion made £1,700 to Robert MacKenzie, Glebe of Deisher, Boat of Garten, while the reserve champion sold for £1,500 to Milton of Aberarder.

Bluefaced Leicesters sold to £1,800

The Munros from Invercharron, Ardgay, sold their champion Beltex for £1,100 to Donald Budge, Brae Edge, Castletown, Thurso.

This was a three-shear tup named Shawtonhill Fabian, by Tiree Donegal ET.

Cross shearlings sold to £1,700 from Torrax Farm, Kirriemuir, while Beltex shearlings reached £1,000 from Craigiebank Farm, Forgie.

The Texel ram lambs to £900 from Bailechaul Texels, Dingwall, with Suffolk ram lambs to £700 from Bareflathills, Elgin.

In the sale of North Country Cheviot park-type rams, 58 sold to a top of £1,800 for a shearling from Jonnie Campbell, Bardnaclavan, Thurso.

This was Bardnaclavan Diablo, by Durrans Ace, which sold to an undisclosed buyer in Northern Ireland

Jonnie’s overall champion, Bardnaclavan Detroit, judged by Alistair McCarthy, made £1,100 to Framside.

Jonnie Campbell from Bardnaclavan with his champion NCC tup and judge Alistair McCarthy.

He is by Biggins Bravo.

The reserve champion from Joanna McCallum, Belmaduthy, Munlochy, was Belmaduthy Donovan, by Belmaduthy Chase, sold for £1,000.

 

PRIZE LIST

Bluefaced Leicester shearling – 1 and champion, The Arr; 2, The Arr; 3, Over Finlarg. Suffolk shearling – 1, champion and overall champion, East Murkle; 2, Invercharron; 3, Bareflathills. Suffolk ram lamb – 1, Bareflathills; 2 and 3, 1 Drummuie Farm. Texel shearling – 1, 2, champion and reserve overall champion, Kennachy; 3, Lower Reiss. Texel ram lamb – 1, Bailechaul Texels; 2 and 3, Wester Moy Texels. Beltex shearling – 1 and champion, Invercharron; 2, Bimbister Partnership; 3, Invercharron. Charollais shearling – 1, 2 and 3, Upper Auchenlay.

Other leading prices: Ram lambs: Tex – Wester Moy, Muir of Ord, £600, Bailechaul Texels, £600; Suff – Bareflathills, £600 & £500, 1 Drummuie Farm, Golspie, £400 (x3); Beltex – Upperton, £400. Shearlings: Tex – Woodend, Killearnan, £1,800, £1,500, £1,000, £900, £700 (x3), Wester Craiglands, Fortrose, £1,800, £1,300, £1,100, £1,000, £900 (x2), £800 (x2) & £700 (x5), Kennachy, £1,600 (x3), £1,300, £1,200 (Four times), £1,000, £900 (x2), £800 (x2) & £700, Keepers Cottage, £1,600 & £800, Velitgar, Orkney, £1,600, £1,500, £1,400 (x3), £1,300, £1,200 (x2), £1,000 (x2), £900 (x2) & £800 (x11), Lower Reiss, Wick, £1,300, £1,200, £1,000 (x2), £900, £800 & £700, Invercharron, £1,200, £1,000, £900 (x4) & £800 (x2), Dalchirla Farm, £1,000, £900 & £800, Newton of Crathie, £850, The Cloy, £700; Blue Tex – Broombank, £500; Suff – Invercharron, £1,300, North Essie, Fraserburgh, £1,200 (x3), £1,100 (x2), £1,000 (x9), £900 (x10), £800 (x4) & £700 (Twice), Newton of Crathie, £1,000, £900, £880, £850, £750 & £700, East Murkle, £800, Glendonnan, Knockfarrell, £800 & £700, Bareflathills, £700; BFL – The Arr, Nairn, £1,700, £1,600, £1,300, £1,000 (x3), £800 (x3) & £700 (x2), Nether Aucharnie, £1,700, £1,400, £1,000 (x3), £900 (x3) & £800, 5 Tomich, £1,500 & £900, Kennieshillock, £1,200, £1,100, £900 & £700, Wester Craiglands, £1,000 (x3) & £700, Craighall, £900 (Twice); Cross – Torrax Farm, £1,400, £1,100, £800 (x3) & £700, Thruster Mains, £1,300 & £1,200, Muce, Orkney, £1,200, £1,100, £1,000 & £900, Craigiebank, £1,100, £1,000, £900 & £700, Hilton of Culsh, £1,100 (Twice), £1,000 (x4), £900 & £700, Dalchirla, £1,000 (x2), £900 & £800, Invercharron, £1,000 (x2) & £900 (x2), Upper Auchenlay, £1,000 (x2), £900 (x2), £800 & £700 (x5); Beltex – Invercharron, £900 (x2), Upper Auchenlay, £700 (x3). Two shears – Texel – Shorecroft, Dingwall, £400, Bailechaul Texels, £400; BFL – 5 Tomich, £700.

