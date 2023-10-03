Hero Highland police officers recognised for saving vulnerable suicidal missing person

Two Highland police officers who saved a vulnerable missing person that was trying to take their own life have been awarded for their bravery.

PC Clanmorris David Thompson from Sutherland and PC Jonathon Wilkin of Caithness were among 28 members of the emergency services and the public to receive Brave@Heart Awards this year.

Both of the officers were celebrated after managing to track, find and disarm the person who appeared intent on taking their own life with a firearm.

Presented by First Minister Humza Yousaf at a ceremony held at Edinburgh Castle, the awards recognise acts of bravery and heroism by emergency service personnel or members of the public that have assisted them across Scotland.

Both Mr Thompson and Mr Wilkin were nominated by the emergency services, with the decision to award them being selected by an independent validation panel.

Elsewhere across the north and north-east, three groups of people also received the Brave@Heart award – first introduced in 2010 – at the ceremony.

Saved five crew of capsized boat

Winch pandemic John Thomson from Lerwick in Shetland was recognised for demonstrating fitness, determination and courage to help bring five crew of a fishing vessel home safely after their boat had capsized and had been abandoned.

Out of the 28 people to be awarded, Mr Thomson was one of only four who also received the St Andrew’s Award Medal for exceptional acts of bravery.

Aberdeenshire quadruplet Richie Batho, Ben Kilner, Stephen Kilner and Craig Scott were awarded after they immediately commenced CPR on a man who had collapsed.

The incident, which happened in Banchory in June last year, saw them using the onsite defibrillator on the man, before he was transferred to hospital.

In Moray, Jackie King, Alison McKay and Claire Weller from Findhorn Bay won the award for coming to the assistance of a member of their rowing crew by administering CPR, dialling 999 and utilising the nearest defibrillator.

‘Truly humbling’

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The courage and heroism shown by the award winners is truly humbling. In every case, they didn’t hesitate to act when it came to helping others.”

Brave@Heart validation panel chairman David Garbutt added: “It has been a privilege and an honour to chair the panel considering the nominations for these awards, recognising the fantastic achievements of people throughout Scotland who have shown courage and selflessness in helping others and keeping our communities safe.”