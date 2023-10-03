Hero Highland police officers recognised for saving vulnerable suicidal missing person

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hero Highland police officers recognised for saving vulnerable suicidal missing person

The officers from Caithness and Sutherland managed to disarm the person who had a firearm.

By Chris Cromar
Police officer standing with man walking in the distance.
The policemen from Caithness and Sutherland have been recognised for their bravery. Image: Shutterstock.

Two Highland police officers who saved a vulnerable missing person that was trying to take their own life have been awarded for their bravery.

PC Clanmorris David Thompson from Sutherland and PC Jonathon Wilkin of Caithness were among 28 members of the emergency services and the public to receive Brave@Heart Awards this year.

Both of the officers were celebrated after managing to track, find and disarm the person who appeared intent on taking their own life with a firearm.

Humza Yousaf standing at Arbroath Harbour smiling.
The awards were presented by First Minister Humza Yousaf. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Presented by First Minister Humza Yousaf at a ceremony held at Edinburgh Castle, the awards recognise acts of bravery and heroism by emergency service personnel or members of the public that have assisted them across Scotland.

Both Mr Thompson and Mr Wilkin were nominated by the emergency services, with the decision to award them being selected by an independent validation panel.

Elsewhere across the north and north-east, three groups of people also received the Brave@Heart award – first introduced in 2010 – at the ceremony.

Saved five crew of capsized boat

Winch pandemic John Thomson from Lerwick in Shetland was recognised for demonstrating fitness, determination and courage to help bring five crew of a fishing vessel home safely after their boat had capsized and had been abandoned.

Out of the 28 people to be awarded, Mr Thomson was one of only four who also received the St Andrew’s Award Medal for exceptional acts of bravery.

Aberdeenshire quadruplet Richie Batho, Ben Kilner, Stephen Kilner and Craig Scott were awarded after they immediately commenced CPR on a man who had collapsed.

Four men standing next to an ambulance holding a certificate,
The four men from Banchory were awarded for their actions. Image: Scottish Ambulance Service.

The incident, which happened in Banchory in June last year, saw them using the onsite defibrillator on the man, before he was transferred to hospital.

In Moray, Jackie King, Alison McKay and Claire Weller from Findhorn Bay won the award for coming to the assistance of a member of their rowing crew by administering CPR, dialling 999 and utilising the nearest defibrillator.

‘Truly humbling’

First Minister Humza Yousaf said: “The courage and heroism shown by the award winners is truly humbling. In every case, they didn’t hesitate to act when it came to helping others.”

Brave@Heart validation panel chairman David Garbutt added: “It has been a privilege and an honour to chair the panel considering the nominations for these awards, recognising the fantastic achievements of people throughout Scotland who have shown courage and selflessness in helping others and keeping our communities safe.”

