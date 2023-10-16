New ownership at Dalgarno Chemicals and Oils

After 41 years at the helm of Dalgarno Chemicals & Oils, George and Eileen Dalgarno have announced their retirement and the transition of ownership to John and Alison Lawson.

The business started in 1982 in Newmachar, providing agro chemicals, oils and agronomy services, before moving to Thainstone in 1989.

Demand for other product lines emerged with fencing materials, livestock handling, feeding equipment, grass seed and general goods becoming a major part of the portfolio.

The business then became area distributors for major brands such as Portequip, IAE, Bateman and Ritchies.

George said: “We have seen many changes over the years and have worked long hours to maintain the business. We’ve always managed to be competitive by keeping our own costs low.”

John and Alison bring a wealth of business experience and fresh perspectives to Dalgarno C&O, coming from north-east farming backgrounds and John having worked in and around the agri merchant sector for over 35 years.

They aim to modernise the business with a commitment to maintaining value for money and customer service.

John’s first job after leaving the farm was working in an agri business that looked after dairies around Scotland, providing fencing, livestock handling equipment and field gates, before working for and later co-owning a company in the private water supply sector.

George and Eileen will stay on for three months for the transition period.

“Myself and Alison wish to thank George and Eileen for the opportunity but above all wish them the very best for their retirement,” said John.

“I hope all their customers and friends will pop in by to wish them the same.”