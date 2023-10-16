New ownership at Dalgarno Chemicals and Oils

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New ownership at Dalgarno Chemicals and Oils

The business is now owned by John and Alison Lawson

By Katrina Macarthur
The Dalgarnos and Lawsons. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
The Dalgarnos and Lawsons. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

After 41 years at the helm of Dalgarno Chemicals & Oils, George and Eileen Dalgarno have announced their retirement and the transition of ownership to John and Alison Lawson.

The business started in 1982 in Newmachar, providing agro chemicals, oils and agronomy services, before moving to Thainstone in 1989.

Demand for other product lines emerged with fencing materials, livestock handling, feeding equipment, grass seed and general goods becoming a major part of the portfolio.

The business then became area distributors for major brands such as Portequip, IAE, Bateman and Ritchies.

George said: “We have seen many changes over the years and have worked long hours to maintain the business. We’ve always managed to be competitive by keeping our own costs low.”

John and Alison bring a wealth of business experience and fresh perspectives to Dalgarno C&O, coming from north-east farming backgrounds and John having worked in and around the agri merchant sector for over 35 years.

They aim to modernise the business with a commitment to maintaining value for money and customer service.

John’s first job after leaving the farm was working in an agri business that looked after dairies around Scotland, providing fencing, livestock handling equipment and field gates, before working for and later co-owning a company in the private water supply sector.

George and Eileen will stay on for three months for the transition period.

“Myself and Alison wish to thank George and Eileen for the opportunity but above all wish them the very best for their retirement,” said John.

“I hope all their customers and friends will pop in by to wish them the same.”

