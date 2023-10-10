Highland cattle breeders brave flooding to put on quality show

Despite extreme flooding and multiple landslides in the area, Highland cattle breeders put on a show of quality for the annual two-day show and sale held in Oban.

While some spectators and breeders had to turn back due to dangerous conditions, others managed to wade their way through the flooding, with some reporting that cars were floating along the road.

One breeder, who was on route to pick up an animal for the sale, lost his pick-up and trailer due to a landslide but fortunately managed to free himself from the devastation.

The society’s AGM was cancelled on the Saturday evening, while the show on the Sunday, judged by Stephen Hunter of the Hunters fold from Shotts in Lanarkshire, was rescheduled to later in the day.

Of the 82 cattle forward for sale yesterday, 72 sold to new homes, with buyers present from Germany, France and Ireland.

A new breed record was set for a calf when Jon and Queenie Strickland’s Cladich fold from Dalmally sold at 11,000gns.

Brought out by stockman Stuart Campbell, was January-born heifer calf Capleadh Ruadh of Cladich, by Angus 2 of Sorne, out of Capleadh Buidhe Beg 4 of Cladich.

She stood best heifer calf in the show and was bought by Angus MacGillivray, Old Post Office House, Dalmally.

Next best, at 9,200gns was first prize winner Bhoidheach Beag 21 of Shenavallie from local breeder Duncan Buchanan, Benderloch, Oban.

This three-year-old heifer is by Neil Ruadh of Shenavallie, out of Bhoidheach Beag 19 of Shenavallie, and is PD’d in-calf to Ross of Rhudle.

The buyer was Balrownie Farms, Brechin.

Jim and Catherine McKechnie from France Farm, Gartocharn, had a great day’s trading, selling their reserve champion for 6,500gns to Milly Bradley, Thelbridge Hall, Devon.

This was Kirsty 8 of Gartocharn, an April 2022-born daughter of Brodie of Culfoich, out of Kirsty Morag of Ubhaidh.

It was a memorable trip for the Leys Castle Farm team of Hugh Saggers and Dale Scott, from Inverness, when they lifted the overall female champion award with two-year-old heifer Marsili 29 of Leys.

This was the Leys fold’s first overall win since 1988, this time with a daughter of their home-bred bull Dougald 2 of Leys, and the first of his offspring to be offered for sale.

Bred out of Marsili 16 of Leys, this heifer stood first at a number of shows this summer and last summer, and was reserve female champion at Stars of the Future in 2022.

She sold to Germany with Falko Steinberg, who regularly attends the Oban sales.

Two sold at 5,000gns, including Oighrig Og of Glengoyne, from Ewan Mackay’s fold from Balfron Station, Glasgow, to Norman McBurney, Ballymena, Northern Ireland.

This three-year-old heifer is by Ceannard of Eilean Mor and is in-calf to Fear-Bata of Achnagoul.

The same buyer bought another three-year-old in-calf heifer at 5,000gns, this time Kathleen 14 of Earn, from Heather Corrigall, Nigg, Easter Ross.

By Magnus of Earn, she comes from a long line of Highland Show champions on both sides and was champion herself at the Yorkshire Show this year.

French breeder Yann Guisnel, paid 4,500gns for three-year-old heifer Nadine Geal of Ceannacroic, from Dunlossit Farming, Islay, and 4,000gns for Bridget 3 of Brindle Point Croft from Eilidh Mackay, Torloisk Farm, Isle of Mull.

Averages

5 three-year-olds, £5,817; 12 two-year-olds, £2,590; 20 yearlings, £2,425.50; 28 heifer calves, £1,983.75, six unhaltered females, £1,680

PRIZE LIST

Judge (Stephen Hunter, Barnhill, Allanton, Shotts).

Three-year-old heifer – 1, D Buchanan’s Bhoidheach Beag 21 of Shenavallie; 2, Miss E McKay’s Bridget 3 of Brindle Point Croft; 3, Mr E Mackay’s Oighrig of Glengoyne. Three-year-old heifer – 1 and best three-year-old, Mrs H Corrigall’s Kathleen 14 of Earn; 2 and reserve three-year-old, Dunlossit Farming’s Nadine Geal of Ceannacroic. Two-year-old heifer – 1 and best two-year-old, Leys Castle Farm’s Marsili 29 of Leys; 2, A and H Kirkpatrick’s April Ruadh 7 of Glengarnock; 3, DR Dickson’s Iona 3 of Lyntoun. Two-year-old heifer – 1 and reserve two-year-old, K and M Macgregor’s Ros-Geal of Eilean Mor; 2, Mr and Mrs G Easton’s Lilly of Ranch; 3, Mr & Mrs JS McKechnie’s Esmi 2 of Gartocharn. Yearling heifer – 1 and reserve yearling, R and S Strachan’s Frangag 34 of Cailaich; 2, K Howman’s Mairina Eve 3 of Borland; 3, The Burns family’s Eileen 2 of Tippetcraig. Yearling heifer – 1 and best yearling, Mr and Mrs JS McKechnie’s Kirsty 8 of Gartocharn; 2, The Keys family’s Barravalla OG 2 of Ardentraive; 3, Mr and Mrs JS McKechnie’s Conni 2 of Gartocharn. Yearling heifer – 1, Braesgill Ltd’s Suairceag Dubh 2 of Hope; 2, R and S Strachan’s Bana Prionnsa Dubh 5 of Cailaich; 3, The Keys family’s Bhanna Prionnsa 2 of Ardentraive. Heifer calf – 1 and best heifer calf, Mrs JH Strickland’s Capleadh Ruadh of Cladich; 2 and reserve heifer calf, Mrs JH Strickland’s Lady Jane A-Rithis of Cladich; 3, The Burns family’s Julie 3 of Tippetcraig. Heifer calf – 1, D and H Crane’s Penny 1 of Gray Brae; 2, D and H Crane’s Carol 5 of Gray Brae; 3, V and K Thomson’s Gill Ban Righ 2 of Clackriach. Heifer calf – 1, Glengorm’s Clara Beg 3 of Glengorm; 2, R and S Strachan’s Frangag Dubh 35 of Cailaich; 3, R and S Strachan’s Bannoch Dubh 4 of Cailaich. Heifer calf – 1, Glengorm’s Mairina Lal 23 of Glengorm; 2, The Culloden Fold’s Fionnghal 4 of Culloden; 3, R and S Strachan’s Robina 20 of Cailaich. Cows and senior heifers – 1, Mr and Mrs S Haley’s Alice of Seam. Males – 1, Tordarroch Estate’s Argyle of Tordarroch. Young handlers – Aged 14 and under – 1 and best young handler, Tara Adams; 2, Ruairidh Mackay; 3, Jamie Adams. Aged 15 to 18 years – 1 and reserve young handler, Sophie Adams; 2, Rhianydd Davies; 3, Calum Mackay. Pair of heifer calves – Cladich. Overall female – Marsili 29 of Leys. Reserve – Kirsty 8 of Gartocharn.