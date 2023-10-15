Malting barley and milling wheat now at record premium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business Farming

Malting barley and milling wheat now at record premium

The new analysis comes from AHDB.

By Colin Ley
The malting barley premium hit a September record of £67.50. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media
The malting barley premium hit a September record of £67.50. Image: Kris Miller/DCT Media

The rewards for growing malting barley and milling wheat over the relative feed grain versions of both crops is ‘historically high’ at present, according to the Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB).

The malting barley premium hit a September record of £67.50 a tonne last month while the premium for milling wheat was £56.70 a tonne, both ‘elevated’ figures, as described by AHDB Senior Analyst (Cereals & Oilseeds) Helen Plant in the organisation’s latest grain market report.

The September 2023 gap between the UK average spot ex-farm prices for total malting barley and feed barley was the largest for the month, as available on electronic records, which stretch back to 1976. It was also the third-highest gap recorded over the same time frame for any month, beaten only by premiums of £71.80/t in January 2022 and £68.10/t in February 2022.

“The wide gap reflects the challenging weather during harvest, both in the UK and across Europe,” it was stated in the AHDB report. “With global barley supplies tight and European quality down, UK prices need to be elevated to prevent excess exports. Meanwhile, demand from brewers, maltsters and distillers in the UK has got off to a strong start this season.”

Strong demand from brewers, maltsters and distillers. 

Elevated milling wheat premium

The gap between spot ex-farm bread milling wheat and feed wheat prices also remains large with the average UK ex-farm price in September 2023 setting a record for the month, albeit at lower levels than earlier this year.

In addition, figures for last week, ending October 5, show the UK average spot price for bread milling wheat reaching £243.90/t, which equated to a £56.70/t premium over the feed wheat price.

“Like barley, the challenging growing year and harvest has impacted wheat quality,” reported AHDB, highlighting the knock-on effects on the UK market of production challenges this year in Germany and Canada, and, to a lesser extent, France, all historically key sources for imported milling wheat, used to supplement domestic UK supplies.

The higher relative costs of importing milling wheat, alongside questions about the quality of the UK crop are described by AHDB as being responsible for supporting bread wheat premiums. The organisation’s current forecast for the crop, therefore, is that premiums for bread wheat over feed wheat are likely to stay ‘elevated’ compared to previous years and that this situation will continue for as long as imports remain expensive.

