Stirling Bull Sales: Foxhillfarm takes overall champion

The senior champion from the Alford team at Foxhill Farm, Devon, took the overall award amongst the Limousins at Stirling Bull Sales.

Tapped out by Colin Lewis of the Garyvaughn herd, Welshpool, was Foxhillfarm Topper, a January 2022-born son of Goldies Owain.

His dam is Foxhillfarm Pippa, by Ampertaine Gigolo.

Taking reserve overall was Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton Toby from Stirling.

This March 2022-born bull stood intermediate champion and is by Ampertaine Opportunity, out of Spittalton Ivana.

Reserve senior was Kair Topgear from the Andersons at Mains of Kair, Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire, while the reserve intermediate went to Ian Nimmo, Lanark, with Maraiscote Talisker.

The junior championship also went to Ian Nimmo with Maraiscote Tiesto, with reserve junior going to the Irvine family’s Anside Tyrone from Keith.

