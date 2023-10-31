Aberdeenshire breeder exports Suffolks to Georgia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Aberdeenshire breeder exports Suffolks to Georgia

Irene Fowlie runs the Essie flock near Strichen.

By Katrina Macarthur
Essie Suffolks being exported
Essie Suffolks being exported

More than 70 Suffolk sheep from Irene Fowlie’s Essie flock at Strichen in Aberdeenshire have been exported by air to an agricultural company in Georgia.

Mrs Fowlie, who farms at Adziel, established her performance recorded flock in 1981 and regularly sells progeny both privately and at sales across the country.

Last week, 70 females and three rams from the flock boarded a flight from Georgia after being purchased by a returned customer overseas.

Mrs Fowlie said: “I sent 36 sheep by air to Georgia in 2021 and the same buyers wanted to buy twice as many the next year.

“They wanted to transport them by road last year so we got a Polish road transporter organised. However, at the last minute DEFRA refused permission on welfare grounds.

“Never daunted, I went ahead this year, and persuaded the buyers to go by air again, with twice as many sheep as two years ago.”

The buyer of the sheep is Adjara Group, which manages one of the biggest agricultural developments in Georgia’s Eastern region.

Irene Fowlie pictured with the Essie Suffolks before the flight left from London Stansted Airport.

“The company first contacted me in February 2021 and said they were looking to source high-health sheep at the top of the performance recorded index,” said Mrs Fowlie.

After months of negotiations due to there being no Export Health Certificate from the UK to Georgia at the time of the first discussions, the first exportation of 36 sheep took place in July 2021.

“Once the contract was signed, we had to quarantine the sheep and take five blood tests and a TB rest on each sheep with each sample recorded a month before the departure date,” said Mrs Fowlie.

“We also had to weigh every sheep and they were then assigned a specific place in each crate to ensure that their weight was evenly distributed. The ewe lambs and gimmers ranged from 55kg to 100kg,” she added.

Each sheep was then sprayed a specific colour accordingly.

Special wooden crates were built in Holland and shipped to Standsted Airport in time for the flight.

The lorry to the airport had to have a Type 2 Licence, with satellite tracking.

