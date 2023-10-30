North exhibitors enjoy success at Borderway Agri Expo

This year’s Agri-Expo event at Borderway Mart, Carlisle, was bigger than ever on its 16th year, with more than 900 entries between the commercial cattle, the pedigree breeds and the sheep sections.

And, it was a worthwhile journey south for several north cattle exhibitors.

At the Aberdeen-Angus Society’s Winter National Calf Show, Neil and Mark Wattie secured the overall champion ticket, with a heifer from their 140-cow herd at Mains of Tonley, Alford.

That was Tonley Fiona Y937, an 18-month-old daughter of Tonley Jester Eric S318, a bull that has bred sons to 24,000gns and daughters to 20,000gns.

She stood reserve female champion at the breed’s national show at Turriff during the summer, and her next outing will be to the Black Beauty Bonanza at Thainstone in December.

Champion at the North-west Simmental Club’s youngstock show was Delfur Nifty, an 11-month-old heifer from Delfur Farms, Aberlour, brought out by Garry Patterson.

Sired by the 9000gns Ballymoney Larry and out of Delfur Joyful, she had plenty success at shows through the summer, including a reserve champion ticket at Grantown.

Next month, she’ll be heading to the Stars of the Future show in Stirling. Another heifer by the same sire from Delfur, named Weigela, finished up reserve junior champion.

The event’s main spectacle was the show of commercial cattle, which drew a huge crowd.

It was won by the 18-month-old Limousin cross heifer, Queen of Hearts, from Hugh and Stewart Dunlop, Holehouse, Ochiltree.

Home-bred, from the family’s 100-cow commercial herd, she is by the AI sire, Huntershall Nutcracker, while the dam is a home-bred Limousin cross cow.

The heifer that was second in its class to Queen of Hearts followed her all the way to take the reserve overall award.

Also sired by Nutcracker, that was Tequila Rose, a home-bred 19-month-old Limousin cross from Jennifer Hyslop, Cleatop, Settle.

She is out of a past Great Yorkshire show champion, also called Queen of Hearts.

Limousin-sired cattle again came to the fore in the steers, with Mr Bombastic, from Hannah Donaldson, Hampshire House, York, taking that title.

He was bred by the Robertsons, at Newton of Logierait, and bought at the spring sale at Carlisle.

Reserve steer was the British Blue cross, Hitman, from Gordon and Julie Sedgewick, Ricknall Grange, Co Durham. This one was also bought at Carlisle in March, from John Smith-Jackson, Hightown.

In the baby beef section, Wyn Williams, Penrhyn Farm, Llanfwrog, took the champion ticket with Lu Lu, an April-born Limousin cross heifer by Sheehills Jumbo.

Standing reserve was Brewdog, a February-born steer from Michael, Ellie and Mark Robertson, Fodderletter, Tomintoul.

He is one of the first calves off the Limousin bull Beechmount Pacman, which was bought at Carlisle for 8000gns, while the dam is a past show winner, Bucks Fizz, a British Blue cross.

The Robertsons aim to keep this one for next summer’s show circuit, after taking him to Stars of the Future this month.

Taking home first prize rosettes in some strong classes, were Andrew Gammie, Drumforber, Laurencekirk, with the Limousin cross steer, Topboy, and Wilson Peters, Monzie, Crieff, with the Limousin cross heifer, CC Cindy.

Stirling’s Stewart and Lynsey Bett secured a red ticket in the baby beef section with their Limousin cross heifer, Elektra.