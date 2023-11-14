Lower Thorneybank: Family farm shop expands with new milk machine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Lower Thorneybank: Family farm shop expands with new milk machine

The family-run farm shop near Rothienorman is home to three vending machines, a coffee machine and a newly installed milk machine.

By Katrina Macarthur
Neil and Penny Stephen of Lower Thorneybank Farm Shop near Rothienorman. Pictures by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Since the arrival of the first vending machine in 2018, the Stephen family’s well-known Lower Thorneybank Farm Shop near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire has only got bigger and better.

Over the last five years, the enterprise has expanded hugely, not only by the produce it sells in the modern premises, but also by the thousands of customers and fans who follow the Facebook and Instagram accounts.

Lower Thorneybank Farm Shop was established in 1979 by Stuart’s father Eric, when he sold home-grown vegetables in a wheelbarrow at the side of the road, before using an old horse cart and a stall.

Large vending machine selling potatoes at Lower Thorneybank Farm Shop near Rothienorman.
The farm grows a variety of vegetables including tatties which are sold through the farm shop’s vending machines.

The shop is now run by Stuart and Catherine, together with their family Neil, Megan, Murray and Penny, who also farm an arable and livestock enterprise, growing vegetables for the shop.

In the last five years, the shop has now become home to three vending machines, a coffee machine and a newly installed milk machine, all of which have been a great hit with new and old customers who pass by on the B9001 Rothienorman to Inverurie road.

Ready meal vending machines at the farm shop near Rothienorman.
The modern vending machines are easy to use and accept contactless payments.

The original vending machine is used for selling a huge variety of vegetables, sweeties and home bakes made by Catherine, who operates up to four ovens at one time from her bakehouse next to the farmhouse.

In 2o19, the chilled machine arrived at Lower Thorneybank Shop and allows for the sales of meat and fish, and other products such as ready meals and desserts from the popular Hudsons Catering.

A spiral vending machine is also used for selling everyday favourites such as sandwiches, salad boxes, juices, crisps and chocolate, while the frozen freezer keeps Rizza’s Ice Cream, and Downies Fish produce.

The coffee shop at Lower Thorneybank.
The coffee shop at Lower Thorneybank is a popular stop off for customers passing by.

The farm grows virtually all of the vegetables sold in the shop to include tatties, carrots, parsnips, cabbage, cauliflower and broccoli.

Meat is sourced from Presly Butchers, Louise’s Farm Kitchen, Millers of Speyside, and Glenkilrie Larder – which brings a pop-up shop to Lower Thorneybank, on the first Sunday of each month.

Murray said: “This year, we had a bumper crop of vegetables and we also grew celery for the first time which worked really well.

“Our pumpkin patch was also done as a trial this year and seemed to be successful. We hosted a ‘Pumpkin Extravaganza’ weekend around Halloween, which saw more than 200 children and parents came along.”

The shop’s latest investment is a milk machine which the family installed in August, offering fresh milk and flavoured milkshakes to customers.

The Rothienorman farm shop's new milk machine.
The new milk machine was installed in August and offers fresh milk as well as milkshakes spanning six flavours.

It follows growing demand after the family sold milk from Graham’s.

The milk for the machine is sourced locally from Invercamey Dairy at Fyvie, which supplies 60 litres of fresh milk per day to Lower Thorneybank, with extra 30 litres on top of that supplied at the weekend.

“Milkshakes have become very popular, offering six flavours to include banana, chocolate and strawberry,” said Murray.

“Customers can either bring their own 1-litre clean bottle or can buy a reusable bottle at the shop.”

Macaroni Cheese ready meal in the shop's vending machine.
Lower Thorneybank provides the ideal last minute meal for customers.

As well as offering specialist produce such as wedding favours and platters, Lower Thorneybank also supplies veg boxes on the run up to Christmas.

They also supply Tullochbeg Turkeys, and roasting joints from the meat suppliers.

The shop is open seven days a week from 6am to 9pm.

