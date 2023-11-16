ABP gets go-ahead for acquisition of two Scotbeef sites

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
ABP gets go-ahead for acquisition of two Scotbeef sites

In July, the Competitions Market Authority raised an initial enforcement order due to concerns that the deal would undermine competition in the red meat sector.

By Katrina Macarthur
An ABP employee examines carcasses in a cold store at one of the company’s meat processing plants.
An ABP employee examines carcasses in a cold store at one of the company’s meat processing plants.

Irish meat processor ABP Food Group has been given the green light for the acquisition of two Scotbeef facilities at Bridge of Allan and Queenslie in Glasgow, after the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) launched an investigation into the purchase earlier this year.

In July, the CMA raised an initial enforcement order due to concerns that the deal would undermine competition in the red meat sector, before launching a merger inquiry in September.

However, the watchdog recently announced that it had ”cleared the completed acquisition” and that the deal could now go ahead, with full details of the decision due to be published shortly.

Frank Stephen, ABP Food Group’s chief executive, said: “I would like to welcome our new colleagues and farmer suppliers to ABP and look forward to further developing opportunities for quality Scottish beef and lamb products in the retail and food service sectors across the UK and further afield.”

When the announcement of the buy over was made in June this year, farmers and industry leaders voiced their concerns, with NFU Scotland (NFUS) describing it as a ”significant concern” for the union’s membership.

Since the investigation has been cleared, Neil Shand, chief executive of the National Beef Association, said: “Capacity is really important and it is a relief that the two sites will still be operating to provide an outlet for Scottish producers.

“It does however mean that ABP will now be a strong contender of finished cattle in Scotland.”

ABP has had a presence in Scotland since 1982 where it already employs 320 colleagues and works with 1,600 Scottish farmers.

The company has a further 15 meat processing sites across the UK.

