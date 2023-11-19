Members and supporters recognised at SAYFC’s Five Stars Award night

The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) held its annual Five Stars Award dinner at the RHASS pavilion where members and supporters were recognised for their hard work and achievement.

The SRUC Development Education and Training Award, which is presented to an initiative, club meeting or event held by a club which benefitted members, was won by Aberfeldy and District JAC.

Katrina Kennedy, who is club chair, said the award was in recognition of the club hosting a gundog event.

“The club has worked hard the last two years to hold this new event trying something new to cover all aspects of rural life that the area is surrounded by,” said Katrina.

“We are glad we took the leap to try something different and hope this also encourages other clubs in the region to run with new ideas to help widen their events throughout the year.”

Bower YFC in Caithness were crowned the winners of the Galbraith Community Engagement Award, presented to a club with active involvement and engagement within their community.

Beth Douglas, who is club secretary, said: “This year, we wanted to focus on building relationships and networking out with the agriculture industry and found it actually benefitted our club and our members more than expected along the way.

“We’ve covered silage pits, ran open stock judging events, helped at our local senior citizens Christmas lunch and were involved in the local Gala.

“We already have plans for our future community involvement going forward and it’s become part of our syllabus to actively give back throughout the year where we can.”

Bower YFC club member John Forbes, won the Johnston Carmichael Driving Force Award, for his encouragement and support of the club or district, being regarded as a ‘true ambassador’ of the club.

John said: “Being a member of SAYFC has provided me with unrivalled opportunities to see, learn from and take part in countless interesting tours, courses, and activities, all while meeting and getting to know friends from across the country and beyond.”

“I can’t stress enough how highly I would recommend Young Farmers, especially from more remotely situated areas like Caithness.”

Jane Kennedy, won the RHASS Outstanding Contribution Award, which recognises an individual who has been influential and has significantly contributed to making a visible difference within the SAYFC.

During their time as a member and lifelong supporter of the association, the recipient of the award is decided by SAYFC’s board of trustees.

“I feel very honoured to be recognised by Aberfeldy and District JAC in this way and to be presented with the Ritchie Trophy,” said Jane.

“Young Farmers is a fantastic organisation, which has been part of my life for many years, giving young people from all walks of life a great opportunity to embrace all the educational and fun activities that it offers.”