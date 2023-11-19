Members and supporters recognised at SAYFC’s Five Stars Award night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Members and supporters recognised at SAYFC's Five Stars Award night

SAYFC held its annual Five Stars Award dinner at the RHASS pavilion.

By Katrina Macarthur
Bower YFC won the Community Engagement Award. From left, William Campbell, Beth Dandie of Galbraith, and Beth Douglas.
The Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC) held its annual Five Stars Award dinner at the RHASS pavilion where members and supporters were recognised for their hard work and achievement.

The SRUC Development Education and Training Award, which is presented to an initiative, club meeting or event held by a club which benefitted members, was won by Aberfeldy and District JAC.

Katrina Kennedy, who is club chair, said the award was in recognition of the club hosting a gundog event.

“The club has worked hard the last two years to hold this new event trying something new to cover all aspects of rural life that the area is surrounded by,” said Katrina.

“We are glad we took the leap to try something different and hope this also encourages other clubs in the region to run with new ideas to help widen their events throughout the year.”

Aberfeldy JAC won the SRUC Development Education and Training Award.

Bower YFC in Caithness were crowned the winners of the Galbraith Community Engagement Award, presented to a club with active involvement and engagement within their community.

Beth Douglas, who is club secretary, said: “This year, we wanted to focus on building relationships and networking out with the agriculture industry and found it actually benefitted our club and our members more than expected along the way.

“We’ve covered silage pits, ran open stock judging events, helped at our local senior citizens Christmas lunch and were involved in the local Gala.

“We already have plans for our future community involvement going forward and it’s become part of our syllabus to actively give back throughout the year where we can.”

John Forbes of Bower YFC won the Driving Force Award, pictured with Aimee Margrove.

Bower YFC club member John Forbes, won the Johnston Carmichael Driving Force Award, for his encouragement and support of the club or district, being regarded as a ‘true ambassador’ of the club.

John said: “Being a member of SAYFC has provided me with unrivalled opportunities to see, learn from and take part in countless interesting tours, courses, and activities, all while meeting and getting to know friends from across the country and beyond.”

“I can’t stress enough how highly I would recommend Young Farmers, especially from more remotely situated areas like Caithness.”

Jane Kennedy, won the RHASS Outstanding Contribution Award, which recognises an individual who has been influential and has significantly contributed to making a visible difference within the SAYFC.

Jane Kennedy won the RHASS Outstanding Contribution Award for an individual who has been influential and has significantly contributed to making a visible difference within the SAYFC.

During their time as a member and lifelong supporter of the association, the recipient of the award is decided by SAYFC’s board of trustees.

“I feel very honoured to be recognised by Aberfeldy and District JAC in this way and to be presented with the Ritchie Trophy,” said Jane.

“Young Farmers is a fantastic organisation, which has been part of my life for many years, giving young people from all walks of life a great opportunity to embrace all the educational and fun activities that it offers.”

