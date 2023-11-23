Anger at AgriScot as £45m is slashed from rural budget

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Anger at AgriScot as £45m is slashed from rural budget

Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison said she had been forced to make ''difficult decisions''.

By Katrina Macarthur
AgriScot attracted a similar crowd on the year of around 10,000 visitors.
Farmers were faced with another blow at AgriScot this week when news broke out that £45 million worth of cuts have been made to the Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands Budget.

Deputy First Minister and Finance Secretary Shona Robison said she had been forced to make ”difficult decisions” to meet budgetary revisions totalling £680.3 million.

Her letter did state that £27.3 billion of this cut was already in the Agreed Budget Savings and Additional Income (ABR).

Scottish Conservative shadow rural affairs secretary Rachael Hamilton MSP slammed the move and said the cuts demonstrate the SNP-Green Government’s “total lack of commitment” to supporting rural and island communities.

She said: “Shona Robison has failed to give our agriculture sector any sort of guarantee when millions of funding will be returned to their budget.

“It is typical of this out-of-touch SNP-Green government that it is our agriculture sector who have been earmarked for funding cuts, despite the huge pressures facing them.

“This is the last thing they need when they have been devastated by floods, the global cost-of-living crisis and the legacy of the Covid pandemic.”

“Decisions like these are directly to blame for the unprecedented levels of rural and island depopulation we are seeing.”

Ms Hamilton said the country’s hardworking farmers and crofters will have been watching the SNP’s Finance Secretary statement in a state of despair.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at AgriScot 2023.

“The onus is on Shona Robison to urgently guarantee when this huge sum of money will be restored to the agriculture budget, which should be as soon as possible.”

At a packed seminar yesterday morning, attended by more than 300 people, concerned dairy farmer Colin Ferguson from Wigtownshire, referred to the major cut in budget.

He asked the Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon for clarity on whether this money would be returned although argued that reassurances on returned funding had been made in the past and failed to follow through.

Ms Gougeon said: “What the Deputy First Minister has set out is the scale of the challenge that we are facing in government and what we are up against in terms of increased costs and inflation.

“In relation to funding from within the agricultural portfolio, it is ringfenced so whatever is offered as a saving of this year, must come back and be spent on agriculture and within the portfolio. It has to come and it has to be spent.

“We need a plan for how that funding when it is returned can be best utilised and that’s what I’ll be working on.”

NFU Scotland president Martin Kennedy said it was ”absolutely vital” that the industry receives the assurance on the matter and said he was meeting with Deputy First Minister Shona Robison later in the day.

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “Ms Robison’s letter sets out £45.4 million in savings from Rural Affairs, Land Reform and Islands.”

