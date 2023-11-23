Inside huge £500k Udny bungalow with ‘breathtaking’ lakeside views on exclusive estate

A stunning lakeside bungalow in Udny has gone on the market for over £500,000.

The four-bedroom Aberdeenshire home is one of the few properties within the grounds of Tillycorthie Mansion House – a unique property thought to be worth around £1.5million.

Hailed for its impressive architecture, Tillycorthie Mansion House and the accompanying lake house were constructed in 1911 for Bolivian tin magnate James Rollo Duncan.

Just nine miles from Aberdeen, the lake house has two acres of land and offers “breathtaking views over the lake and surrounding area.”

Inside is decorated in neutral colours with tiled floors and exposed beams.

There is a large living room, conservatory and television room for relaxing.

The kitchen, complete with an aga-style Rayburn cooker, connects to a spacious sunroom through French doors, offering views of the lake.

The main bedroom is big enough for super kingsize bed, and boasts an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Outside the home has a white facade and turret edges, with plenty of car parking space.

There is also a large garage that could be used for two cars, or converted into storage or a workshop.

The property is being sold by Purplebricks, who describe it as an “exquisite lakeside residence”.

The listing reads: “Built in 1911, this property is set within extensive grounds of a private estate and has 2 acres of land comprising of lawns and woodland and features a terraced roof that provides breathtaking views over the lake and surrounding area.”