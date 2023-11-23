Inside huge £500k Udny bungalow with ‘breathtaking’ lakeside views on exclusive estate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens Property

Inside huge £500k Udny bungalow with ‘breathtaking’ lakeside views on exclusive estate

Built in 1911, the property sits on a two-acre private estate.

By Bailey Moreton
udny lakehouse
112-year-old lake house on sale for £500,000, just nine miles outside Aberdeen. Image: rightmove.

A stunning lakeside bungalow in Udny has gone on the market for over £500,000.

The four-bedroom Aberdeenshire home is one of the few properties within the grounds of Tillycorthie Mansion House – a unique property thought to be worth around £1.5million.

Hailed for its impressive architecture, Tillycorthie Mansion House and the accompanying lake house were constructed in 1911 for Bolivian tin magnate James Rollo Duncan.

century old lake house in udny
The house has a conservatory that looks over the property’s lake. Image: Rightmove.
century old lake house in udny
The house is located between Udny and Tillycorthie, just nine miles outside of Aberdeen.
century old lake house in udny
The house was built in 1911. Image: Rightmove.

Just nine miles from Aberdeen, the lake house has two acres of land and offers “breathtaking views over the lake and surrounding area.”

Inside is decorated in neutral colours with tiled floors and exposed beams.

There is a large living room, conservatory and television room for relaxing.

The kitchen, complete with an aga-style Rayburn cooker, connects to a spacious sunroom through French doors, offering views of the lake.

century old lake house in udny
One of the house’s three bathrooms. Image: Rightmove.
century old lake house in udny
One of the house’s four bedrooms. Image: Rightmove.
century old lake house in udny
The kitchen connects to a conservatory that overlooks the lake. Image: Rightmove.

The main bedroom is big enough for super kingsize bed, and boasts an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe.

Outside the home has a white facade and turret edges, with plenty of car parking space.

There is also a large garage that could be used for two cars, or converted into storage or a workshop.

The property is being sold by Purplebricks, who describe it as an “exquisite lakeside residence”.

The listing reads: “Built in 1911, this property is set within extensive grounds of a private estate and has 2 acres of land comprising of lawns and woodland and features a terraced roof that provides breathtaking views over the lake and surrounding area.”

Conversation