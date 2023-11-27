LiveScot 2023: Ayrshire commercial cattle showman wins for second year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
LiveScot 2023: Ayrshire commercial cattle showman wins for second year

Judge Gareth Corrie from Northern Ireland said he had never seen a better line-up of cattle.

By Pat Wilson
James Nesbit won the top award for the second year on the trot with Limousin cross heifer Starlight, which later sold for £9,800. Pictures by Ron Stephen.
James Nesbit won the top award for the second year on the trot with Limousin cross heifer Starlight, which later sold for £9,800. Pictures by Ron Stephen.

The tension was palpable at LiveScot 2023 as judge Gareth Corrie, from Newtownards, studied his championship line-up of a fantastic show of cattle.

For the second year in a row, it was James Nisbet who was tapped out supreme champion at the annual Lanark event.

The tension continued as the 19-month-old heifer entered the buyers ring and sold for £9,800 to Andrew Ewing from Annan.

Starlight – a Limousin cross – is a half sister to last years supreme, Moonlight.

She had already won the Royal Highland, the Royal Welsh, Ayr, Catrine and Dundonald shows this year and James’s plan was to keep her for a cow.

Supreme animals have to be sold or all prize money is forfeited.

The Starlight story began in the continental heifer class boasting 45 entries.

James Nesbit’s Limousin cross heifer Starlight sold for £9,800.

It was split into five weight sections with a final show of five first placed black Limousin heifers.

Gareth Corrie said he had never seen a better line-up.

Weighing 704kg, this stylish animal began by winning her class, then taking champion heavyweight heifer and then the overall heifer title.

Bought for £4,800, she also won the King George V Challenge cup for best cross-bred.

James Nisbet, who is no stranger to the judging ring, had said to win the supreme last year was a dream come true.

Northern Irish judge Gareth Corrie taps out Starlight.

Twelve months later and that dream was realised yet again!

The reserve supreme champion came from regular showmen Stewart, and Lynsey Bett, Kippen.

Phoenix, another Limousin cross, was 2nd in her class at the Agri Expo earlier this month and 2nd at the Royal Welsh.

Tipping the scales at 666kgs the 20-month-old heifer followed the champion all the way.

She was reserve heavyweight heifer and then reserve overall heifer champion.

She was bought out of Thainstone from Balfour Baillie of Orkney.

She was turned out at £5,800 and is now at the Welsh Winter Fair with judging taking place today.

Katreen Malone parading Aberdeen-Angus heifer named Phoenix, which stood native champion.

The Betts also took home the commercial calf championship with a 7-month-old Limousin cross heifer.

Electra has already been first at the Agri Expo and second in her class at Stars of the Future.

She was also bought at Thainstone from the same home as Phoenix for £5,000.

The Ronick Redshot calf, which stood at 336kg, is also at the Welsh Winter Fair.

The reserve commercial champion was Firecracker from Amy Louise Wilson, Cumbria.

The 8-month-old heifer, weighing 376kg, was second in her class at the Expo. She was bought privately in August and is sired by Hightown Ron.

The judge Dafydd Lewis, from Wales, said it was a great show of calves and his job certainly wasn’t made easy.

His champion caught his eye as soon as she came in the ring with her style and superior width of plates.

The champion calf bred by exhibitor, was show by Stewart and Hugh Dunlop, Ochiltree.

Barbie Girl was on just her second show outing having previously won junior champion at Stars of the future.

Her mother is a full sister to “Dancing Queen” the Royal Smithfield Champion of 2004. The 8-month-old Charolais cross heifer is being kept for next year’s show circuit.

Hugh and Stewart also bred the overall steer and champion heavy steer exhibited by Andrew Gammie, Laurencekirk.

The overall steer and champion heavy steer exhibited by Andrew Gammie, Laurencekirk, pictured with wife Kathryn, son Finlay, and Sean Mitchell.

Top boy a 19-month-old Limousin cross was bought at the last Royal Welsh Winter Fair after standing baby bullock champion.

She was also champion at the Spring Show and West Fife Show. She weighed 758kg and sold to 355p per kg or £2690.

Reserve champion overall steer was lifted by Wilson Peters, Monzie.

Tyson bred by Scottish National Fatstock Chairman, Brian Harper, weighed 788kg.

Wilson also walked away with the award for best animal bred by Exhibitor.

Barbarella weighed in at 634kg.

And also going to Wilson, the tittle of best two animals shown by one exhibitor. The Limousin crosses were Barbarella and her stablemate Lady Luck.

Jean MacKay Parker from Kirkmichael, paraded the Housewife’s choice, a Limousin bullock called Goldrush.

At 542kg, he later sold to £2,400.

