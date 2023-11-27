LiveScot 2023: Ayrshire commercial cattle showman wins for second year

The tension was palpable at LiveScot 2023 as judge Gareth Corrie, from Newtownards, studied his championship line-up of a fantastic show of cattle.

For the second year in a row, it was James Nisbet who was tapped out supreme champion at the annual Lanark event.

The tension continued as the 19-month-old heifer entered the buyers ring and sold for £9,800 to Andrew Ewing from Annan.

Starlight – a Limousin cross – is a half sister to last years supreme, Moonlight.

She had already won the Royal Highland, the Royal Welsh, Ayr, Catrine and Dundonald shows this year and James’s plan was to keep her for a cow.

Supreme animals have to be sold or all prize money is forfeited.

The Starlight story began in the continental heifer class boasting 45 entries.

It was split into five weight sections with a final show of five first placed black Limousin heifers.

Gareth Corrie said he had never seen a better line-up.

Weighing 704kg, this stylish animal began by winning her class, then taking champion heavyweight heifer and then the overall heifer title.

Bought for £4,800, she also won the King George V Challenge cup for best cross-bred.

James Nisbet, who is no stranger to the judging ring, had said to win the supreme last year was a dream come true.

Twelve months later and that dream was realised yet again!

The reserve supreme champion came from regular showmen Stewart, and Lynsey Bett, Kippen.

Phoenix, another Limousin cross, was 2nd in her class at the Agri Expo earlier this month and 2nd at the Royal Welsh.

Tipping the scales at 666kgs the 20-month-old heifer followed the champion all the way.

She was reserve heavyweight heifer and then reserve overall heifer champion.

She was bought out of Thainstone from Balfour Baillie of Orkney.

She was turned out at £5,800 and is now at the Welsh Winter Fair with judging taking place today.

The Betts also took home the commercial calf championship with a 7-month-old Limousin cross heifer.

Electra has already been first at the Agri Expo and second in her class at Stars of the Future.

She was also bought at Thainstone from the same home as Phoenix for £5,000.

The Ronick Redshot calf, which stood at 336kg, is also at the Welsh Winter Fair.

The reserve commercial champion was Firecracker from Amy Louise Wilson, Cumbria.

The 8-month-old heifer, weighing 376kg, was second in her class at the Expo. She was bought privately in August and is sired by Hightown Ron.

The judge Dafydd Lewis, from Wales, said it was a great show of calves and his job certainly wasn’t made easy.

His champion caught his eye as soon as she came in the ring with her style and superior width of plates.

The champion calf bred by exhibitor, was show by Stewart and Hugh Dunlop, Ochiltree.

Barbie Girl was on just her second show outing having previously won junior champion at Stars of the future.

Her mother is a full sister to “Dancing Queen” the Royal Smithfield Champion of 2004. The 8-month-old Charolais cross heifer is being kept for next year’s show circuit.

Hugh and Stewart also bred the overall steer and champion heavy steer exhibited by Andrew Gammie, Laurencekirk.

Top boy a 19-month-old Limousin cross was bought at the last Royal Welsh Winter Fair after standing baby bullock champion.

She was also champion at the Spring Show and West Fife Show. She weighed 758kg and sold to 355p per kg or £2690.

Reserve champion overall steer was lifted by Wilson Peters, Monzie.

Tyson bred by Scottish National Fatstock Chairman, Brian Harper, weighed 788kg.

Wilson also walked away with the award for best animal bred by Exhibitor.

Barbarella weighed in at 634kg.

And also going to Wilson, the tittle of best two animals shown by one exhibitor. The Limousin crosses were Barbarella and her stablemate Lady Luck.

Jean MacKay Parker from Kirkmichael, paraded the Housewife’s choice, a Limousin bullock called Goldrush.

At 542kg, he later sold to £2,400.