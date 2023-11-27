‘Do not approach’: Police in fresh plea to find missing James Clacher whose car was found in Argyll

Eighteen months on from his disappearance, police have made a call to find missing man James Clacher – telling the public not to approach him.

Clacher, 55, went missing on Monday May 30 and his car was found in an Argyll car park the following day.

Members of the public are asked not to approach Mr Clacher, from Bellshill, but to call the police if they have any information.

His car, a Suzuki Swift, was last seen in Arrochar car park at the side of the A83.

It is believed that he may have travelled to the Tyndrum area.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are renewing our appeal for information to help trace James Clacher, 55, since he was reported missing from the Arrochar area on Tuesday May 31.

“James was last seen in the Airdrie area about 4pm, Monday May 30 2022.

“His car was traced at the Loch Long car park in Arrochar in Argyll on Tuesday May 31 2022 and was reported missing to Police Scotland.”

Clacher is described as 5ft 6in tall, of athletic build and shaved head.

He was last seen wearing khaki-coloured trousers, a dark hooded jacket, a dark t-shirt, a dark baseball cap and dark-coloured boots.

Inspector Alex Clark said: “James has now been missing for over a year.

“Despite extensive police inquiries and searches by officers and our partners, he remains missing.”

Officers said new information received “will continue to be investigated fully”.

Police urge anyone with information on James’ whereabouts to contact police on 101, quoting reference 0985 of 31 May 2022.

