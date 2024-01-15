Large turnout at farmer-led meeting over beaver introduction to Cairngorms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Large turnout at farmer-led meeting over beaver introduction to Cairngorms

More than 50 people representing crofting, farming and other rural activities from the Spey area turned out for the meeting.

By Katrina Macarthur
Large support shown for a grassroots movement of crofters and farmers in the Cairngorms.

Farmers and crofters from the Spey catchment area of the Cairngorms National Park have formed a group following significant concerns caused by the introduction of beavers by the Cairngorms National Park Authority (CNPA).

More than 50 people representing crofting, farming and other rural activities from Laggan, Dalwhinnie, Grantown-on-Spey and Glenlivet, turned out for the meeting held in Kingussie recently, while a further 16 people gave their apologies.

The farmer-led group came together following the announcement of the reintroduction of beavers to the area, which many have argued was decided without proper consultation to the agricultural sector.

Fears are now growing that this could impact farming livelihoods and affect the land management of food-producing fields and crops.

While the group does recognise the positive impact beavers can have in the right place, they say any burrowing into the 200-year-old flood banks of the River Spey could be devastating for farms under flood conditions.

The group said this has already been physically and economically demonstrated along the River Tay.

Robert MacDonald, from Grantown-on-Spey, has been appointed chair of the group.

He said: “We are realising that since the park’s inception nearly 20 years ago, farmers and crofters have not been afforded the opportunity to engage in the far-reaching decisions taken by the park authority.

“With so much importance placed on land managers and owners engaging with their local communities, it is surprising the park has taken this approach when its actions have a considerable impact on those trying to manage rural businesses in the area.

“This continued evasive behaviour has started to breed a lack of confidence in agency boards and politicians to champion local issues.

“Our collective wants to work constructively with the park for the greater good of the
environment in the Cairngorms, working together towards mutually beneficial solutions.”

Local farmer Ruaridh Ormiston added: “The group is keen to ensure the practicalities of real life on the ground, including the provision and maintenance of sustainable agriculture is recognised and fully understood by policy makers and agencies. It is hoped that the group will be a recognised and respected voice to all concerned.”

The meeting also highlighted that there had been no consultation with farmers and crofters on other local projects including the current Wildcat Release Programme or the current Park 5-year Plan, notably Objective A9, to reconnect rivers to the floodplain.

There was much discussion about how rural voices are not listened to anymore, both locally and nationally, and the group felt a severe lack of confidence in agency boards and politicians to champion local issues.

The group will continue to work closely with NFUS Highland region and will engage with Scottish Crofting Federation and Scottish Land & Estates as relevant.

