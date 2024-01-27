New centre breed records smashed at bull sale in Orkney

Aberdeen-Angus led the way at the Orkney Bull Breeders’ annual show and sale when the champion and reserve both sold for a new centre breed record of 6,200gns.

The event, staged at Orkney Auction Mart in Kirkwall, attracted an increased entry of bulls on the year, with a 90% clearance achieved.

Retiring chairman of the Orkney Bull Breeders Association, Rognvald Sinclair of Unigarth, Sandwick, was the judge of the pre-sale show.

Baillieston herd dominates sale

He awarded the Aberdeen-Angus championship to Baillieston Logan, from the Baillies from Biggings, Toab.

This April 2022-born bull is by Linton Dubliner R970, and out of Baillieston Lucy Gwen P052.

He made 6,200gns to F and T Moar, Withaquoy, Holm.

Selling for the same new centre record price, was the reserve champion Aberdeen-Angus from the same home, this time Baillieston Lewis, which sold to J and M Dearness, Knowe, Sanday.

This one is by the same sire but out of Baillieston Lucy Gwen V898.

Meanwhile, Baillieston Leader, by Baillieston Loyal Walter W156, sold for 5,000gns to J & G Smith, Cauldhame, Stromness.

Charolais bulls sold to a top of 5,800gns for the champion Baillieston Topsire, from the Baillies.

Charolais breed peaks at 5,800gns

He is by Thrunton Paramount, out of the Maerdy Deiniol sired dam Baillieston Gretel.

J and M Dearness, Knowe, Sanday also took this one home.

Reserve Charolais from the same home was Baillieston Tiger, by Baillieston Lord, which sold for 5,000gns to BSA Kemp, Dyke, Orphir.

Another Charolais from Baillieston, made 5,000gns to D Sinclair, Crook, Birsay, while Dounby Texan, from Messrs Spence, Norton, Dounby, realised 5,100gns to AB and JA Fraser, Westshore, Rendall.

Texan is by Maerdy Ignition, out of Goldies Jiffy.

Two Simmentals from AT Rendall, Old Hall, Stromness, sold for 4,000gns, including the champion and reserve from AT Rendall, Old Hall, Stromness.

Simmentals top at 4,000gns

The champion, Isbister Moneymaker, by Cleenagh Fred 14, sold to G and M Spence, Hyval, Sandwick.

Top price Limousin at 5,100gns was Dounby Samson, by Tomschoice Lexicon, from Messrs Spence, Norton, to WD & F Norquay, Braehead, St Margarets Hope.

Limousins to 5,100gns

Lincoln Red bulls topped at 4,200gns for Sanday Bud from Ian & Irene Brown, Millbrae, Sanday, to CL Sclater, Ness, Shapinsay.