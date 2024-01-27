New centre breed records smashed at bull sale in Orkney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

New centre breed records smashed at bull sale in Orkney

An increased entry of pedigree bulls sold through the mart in Kirkwall and achieved a 90% clearance.

By Katrina Macarthur
The champion Aberdeen-Angus from Biggings was one of two bulls from the herd to make a new centre breed record of 6,200gns.
The champion Aberdeen-Angus from Biggings was one of two bulls from the herd to make a new centre breed record of 6,200gns.

Aberdeen-Angus led the way at the Orkney Bull Breeders’ annual show and sale when the champion and reserve both sold for a new centre breed record of 6,200gns.

The event, staged at Orkney Auction Mart in Kirkwall, attracted an increased entry of bulls on the year, with a 90% clearance achieved.

Retiring chairman of the Orkney Bull Breeders Association, Rognvald Sinclair of Unigarth, Sandwick, was the judge of the pre-sale show.

Baillieston herd dominates sale

He awarded the Aberdeen-Angus championship to Baillieston Logan, from the Baillies from Biggings, Toab.

This April 2022-born bull is by Linton Dubliner R970, and out of Baillieston Lucy Gwen P052.

He made 6,200gns to F and T Moar, Withaquoy, Holm.

Selling for the same new centre record price, was the reserve champion Aberdeen-Angus from the same home, this time Baillieston Lewis, which sold to J and M Dearness, Knowe, Sanday.

This one is by the same sire but out of Baillieston Lucy Gwen V898.

Meanwhile, Baillieston Leader, by Baillieston Loyal Walter W156, sold for 5,000gns to J & G Smith, Cauldhame, Stromness.

Charolais bulls sold to a top of 5,800gns for the champion Baillieston Topsire, from the Baillies.

Charolais breed peaks at 5,800gns

He is by Thrunton Paramount, out of the Maerdy Deiniol sired dam Baillieston Gretel.

J and M Dearness, Knowe, Sanday also took this one home.

Reserve Charolais from the same home was Baillieston Tiger, by Baillieston Lord, which sold for 5,000gns to BSA Kemp, Dyke, Orphir.

Another Charolais from Baillieston, made 5,000gns to D Sinclair, Crook, Birsay, while Dounby Texan, from Messrs Spence, Norton, Dounby, realised 5,100gns to AB and JA Fraser, Westshore, Rendall.

Texan is by Maerdy Ignition, out of Goldies Jiffy.

Two Simmentals from AT Rendall, Old Hall, Stromness, sold for 4,000gns, including the champion and reserve from AT Rendall, Old Hall, Stromness.

Simmentals top at 4,000gns

The champion, Isbister Moneymaker, by Cleenagh Fred 14, sold to G and M Spence, Hyval, Sandwick.

Top price Limousin at 5,100gns was Dounby Samson, by Tomschoice Lexicon, from Messrs Spence, Norton, to WD & F Norquay, Braehead, St Margarets Hope.

Limousins to 5,100gns

Lincoln Red bulls topped at 4,200gns for Sanday Bud from Ian & Irene Brown, Millbrae, Sanday, to CL Sclater, Ness, Shapinsay.

