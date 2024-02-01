The future remains bright for Beef Shorthorns says veteran breeder

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

The future remains bright for Beef Shorthorns says veteran breeder

Major Gibb's Glenisla herd is renowned across the UK.

By Pat Wilson
The Glenisla House team - stockman Ian Burgess, Catriona Gibb, Major John Gibb and assistant stockman Max Smith - with Glenisla Sirrocco. Picture by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The Glenisla House team - stockman Ian Burgess, Catriona Gibb, Major John Gibb and assistant stockman Max Smith - with Glenisla Sirrocco. Picture by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Beef Shorthorns are the fastest growing native breed in the UK.

Their fertility, longevity and temperament make for an attractive breed, according to Major John Gibb who is busy preparing bulls for Stirling Bull Sales.

Major Gibb farms at Glenisla House – a Blairgowrie hill farm which he runs with his wife Anne, their daughter Catriona, and stockman Ian Burgess.

The original farm, spanning 8,000 acres, was bought by Major Gibb’s grandfather at the end of the First World War.

His father took over in the lease in the 1920s, with Major Gibb succeeding him in the late 1960s.

Twenty years ago, when one of Major Gibb’s sons emigrated to New Zealand, more than half of the estate was sold off.

The farm, now 3,000 acres, is home to 75 pure breeding Beef Shorthorns along with a few Highlander Shorthorn cross females.

Some of the heifers in the Glenisla House byre. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

You will also see 600 Blackface breeding sheep, some of which are bred pure for replacements, and the rest crossed with the Bluefaced Leicester or Texel.

The easily managed Beef Shorthorn cattle are outwintered for as long as possible, and usually brought in just before calving in early March.

They are divided into three or four groups and are fed grass silage, with no concentrate.

The older cows are only fed minerals after calving and no creep is fed to the calves, which Major Gibb prefers for more natural growing rates.

Three quarters of the male calves are castrated and sold as suckled calves during October and November. The rest are retained entire.

Major Gibb says since he started with the breed over 50 years ago, it has become commercially orientated, leading to its recent success.

He says native breeds were being outpaced by imported continental cattle, because there was a craze for lean beef which put a lot of people off eating red meat.

“Native breeds have changed and are now back on top for quality flavoured beef,” says Major Gibb.

“Morrisons supermarket is enhancing the breed by favouring our beef and giving us a premium for Beef Shorthorn sired cattle which go through their Shorthorn beef scheme.”

Major Gibb also puts the change down to foreign influences.

Over the last number of years he has imported bull calves from Canada to vary blood lines and has latterly imported semen from leading bulls throughout the world.

One notable AI sire is Australian bull Broughton Park Thunder, which has bred some extremely good bulls.

A Curvebender EBV bull he has produced exciting calves for Glenisla.

He is a trait leader for birth weight and has figures of +10.9 for calving ease, –1.6 for gestation length and eye muscle at +3.3.

Seven years ago Glenisla sold a Thunder son, Glenisla Jack Pot, for 26,000gns which at the time was a record-breaking price.

Since then, there have been many high-priced bulls from Thunder bloodlines.

One of the two bulls for Stirling next week, Glenisla Samson, is by Thunder.

Max Smith with Glenisla Sirrocco and Ian Burgess with Glenisla Samson. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The dam of this big, roan two-year-old bull is Glenisla Carnation Rouge M357, which has bred well for the herd.

The other bull, Glenisla Sirrocco, also roan, is out of Glenisla Foxglove Flake N445.

This two-year-old bull was second in his class at last year’s Royal Highland Show.

He is by Bleaton Protest, an imported Australian bull, which according to Major Gibb, is probably one of the most successfully used bulls in this country in the last ten years.

Major Gibb says one of the bulls, Sirrocco, carries the myostatin gene, which he would prefer not to have in his herd.

The Myostatin gene influences the production of a protein that controls the development of muscle in cattle causing what is commonly referred to as ‘double muscling’.

The Beef Shorthorn Society will accept any copy of the myostatin gene.

Major Gibb says: “When you are looking in a field or a market, these are the ones which tend to catch your eye, however it is quite possible to breed bulls that have desirable beef qualities without carrying myostatin.”

However, he is clearly passionate about the breed which he believes will continue to grow in popularity.

“They are attractive cattle with the benefit of docility, hardiness, ease of management and calving as well as the commercial attributes of good growth and tasty meat with some marbling,” he added.

“The future remains bright.”

More from Farming

Alex Davie is a civil engineer to trade but dedicates much of his spare time to his herd of Aberdeen-Angus near Lumphanan. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Perkhill Aberdeen-Angus gears up for Stirling Bull Sales
A field of Robbos fodder beet growing at Middle Balbeggie. Kirkcaldy, by David Laird.
Fodder beet meetings to be held in Angus and Aberdeenshire
Colin Blackhall was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault. Image: Facebook.
Potato farmer found guilty of sexually assaulting female workers
Farmers want certainty for the future says Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid.
Yousaf urged to return promised funds to farmers at NFUS conference
Balmyle Tremendous sold for £13,000 to nearby herds. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
Perthshire herds buy Balmyle bull in £13k private deal
First Minister Humza Yousaf will attend the conference on February 9 in Glasgow.
First Minister to address farmers at NFUS national AGM and conference
The Hamilton brothers farm with their mum Vanessa and run 2,800 breeding ewes and 900 suckler cows.
Countdown on for NSA Scotsheep 2024 in East Lothian
Ben Lowe farms with his wife Harriet. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Mother Nature really rules what we doing in farming
NFU Scotland's north-east region's team from left, vice-chair Danny Skinner, chair Kevin Gilbert, and vice-chair David Greer.
NFU Scotland's north-east region appoints new top team
DIGGING DEEP: Scottish seed accounts for 80% of the tatties grown in the UK’s £4.5bn potato supply chain.
SACAPP conference: Growers learn of major progress in potato pest project