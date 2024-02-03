Lifelong friends taking on Land’s End to John o’ Groats charity cycle

After studying agriculture back in the 1970s in Aberdeen and staying good friends throughout their careers, Alan Mclean and Jim Beattie are ready to take on one of their biggest challenges yet.

Alan from Portmahomack, and Jim, from Northumberland, are set to cycle more than 600 miles from Land’s End to John o’ Groats in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Alzheimer’s Society UK.

They are aiming to start the LEJOG cycle route on June 6 and plan to go via safer bike paths to avoid heavy traffic.

This may see the duo’s trip rise to around 1,200 miles, cycling 50 to 60 miles per day.

Alan, who was a previous farm manager in Easter Ross and managing director of the HBS Ring from 2022 to 2021, said: “Our plan is to source a mobile home to live out of on our road north so if anybody knows of one that we could beg, borrow, buy or steal, please get in touch.

“Hopefully our wives Mary and Liz will drive the service bus and keep us fed, watered and out of the pubs. We hope to stop for a couple of days at the Royal Highland Show.”

Jim, who is a regular cycler and originally from Alford, was farm manager at Ord Farm, Invergordon.

He has lived in Northumberland since the mid 1980s as farms director for aluminium firm Rio Tinto Alcan.

He added: “This is a route and challenge I have wanted to do for some time. Alan and I were away in France together at the Rugby World Cup and that’s where I approached the subject. Fortunately, he said yes, and it’s in aid of two worthy charities.”

A JustGiving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/team/jimmyandalancyclelejog2024