Lifelong friends taking on Land’s End to John o’ Groats charity cycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Lifelong friends taking on Land’s End to John o’ Groats charity cycle

The duo plan to start the journey on June 6 and will cycle 50-60 miles per day.

By Katrina Macarthur
Fundraising pals Alan Mclean and Jim Beattie.
Fundraising pals Alan Mclean and Jim Beattie.

After studying agriculture back in the 1970s in Aberdeen and staying good friends throughout their careers, Alan Mclean and Jim Beattie are ready to take on one of their biggest challenges yet.

Alan from Portmahomack, and Jim, from Northumberland, are set to cycle more than 600 miles from Land’s End to John o’ Groats in aid of My Name’5 Doddie Foundation and Alzheimer’s Society UK.

They are aiming to start the LEJOG cycle route on June 6 and plan to go via safer bike paths to avoid heavy traffic.

This may see the duo’s trip rise to around 1,200 miles, cycling 50 to 60 miles per day.

Alan, who was a previous farm manager in Easter Ross and managing director of the HBS Ring from 2022 to 2021, said: “Our plan is to source a mobile home to live out of on our road north so if anybody knows of one that we could beg, borrow, buy or steal, please get in touch.

“Hopefully our wives Mary and Liz will drive the service bus and keep us fed, watered and out of the pubs. We hope to stop for a couple of days at the Royal Highland Show.”

Jim, who is a regular cycler and originally from Alford, was farm manager at Ord Farm, Invergordon.

He has lived in Northumberland since the mid 1980s as farms director for aluminium firm Rio Tinto Alcan.

He added: “This is a route and challenge I have wanted to do for some time. Alan and I were away in France together at the Rugby World Cup and that’s where I approached the subject. Fortunately, he said yes, and it’s in aid of two worthy charities.”

A JustGiving page can be found at www.justgiving.com/team/jimmyandalancyclelejog2024

More from Farming

Jim Pirie appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Elgin Sheriff Court. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; 31/01/2024
Keith sheep worrying trial collapses after Crown fails to prove accused owned dogs
The Glenisla House team - stockman Ian Burgess, Catriona Gibb, Major John Gibb and assistant stockman Max Smith - with Glenisla Sirrocco. Picture by Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
The future remains bright for Beef Shorthorns says veteran breeder
Alex Davie is a civil engineer to trade but dedicates much of his spare time to his herd of Aberdeen-Angus near Lumphanan. Picture by Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Perkhill Aberdeen-Angus gears up for Stirling Bull Sales
A field of Robbos fodder beet growing at Middle Balbeggie. Kirkcaldy, by David Laird.
Fodder beet meetings to be held in Angus and Aberdeenshire
Colin Blackhall was found guilty of three charges of sexual assault. Image: Facebook.
Potato farmer found guilty of sexually assaulting female workers
Farmers want certainty for the future says Banff and Buchan Conservative MP David Duguid.
Yousaf urged to return promised funds to farmers at NFUS conference
Balmyle Tremendous sold for £13,000 to nearby herds. Picture by MacGregor Photography.
Perthshire herds buy Balmyle bull in £13k private deal
First Minister Humza Yousaf will attend the conference on February 9 in Glasgow.
First Minister to address farmers at NFUS national AGM and conference
The Hamilton brothers farm with their mum Vanessa and run 2,800 breeding ewes and 900 suckler cows.
Countdown on for NSA Scotsheep 2024 in East Lothian
Ben Lowe farms with his wife Harriet. Image: Paul Glendell/DC Thomson
Ben Lowe: Mother Nature really rules what we doing in farming