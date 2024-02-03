Brandon Khela quickly clicking into new-look Ross County side

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport Football Ross County

Brandon Khela quickly clicking into new-look Ross County side

Teenager Khela is on loan from Birmingham City for the rest of the season.

By Andy Skinner
Brandon Khela in action against Celtic. Image: PA
Brandon Khela in action against Celtic. Image: PA

Brandon Khela is encouraged by the early signs from Ross County’s new-look side.

Teenage midfielder Khela joined the Staggies on loan from Birmingham City last month, on a deal until the end of the season.

Khela has been pitched straight into Derek Adams’ starting line-up, along with five fellow loan signings, for the narrow 1-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead and Tuesday’s 2-2 draw away to Livingston.

Adams further bolstered his squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline with the addition of former Grimsby Town right back Michee Efete, who could feature for the first time in Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone.

Along with Khela, Efete joins George Wickens, Eli King, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina in making the switch to Dingwall.

Brandon Khela in action against Livingston. Image: SNS

Given the extent of change during the January window, Khela has been impressed by the way in which the Staggies are clicking.

He said: “In the Celtic game there were six of us – and it was the same against Livingston where half of the team were new lads.

“We are still gelling and getting to know each other. It will come in time, but I think so far we are doing well.

“Everyone has been great and I have settled in well. I’m just ready to get playing, and hopefully win some more games to get the team higher up the table.

“It has been really easy. The manager has been around all the lads coming in – and the senior players have helped us to settle in as well.”

Teenager looking to make most of Staggies spell

Khela is a highly-rated prospect at Birmingham, having been attached to the club since the age of eight.

The 19-year-old was handed his Blues first team debut as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Cheltenham Town in August, before making his first English Championship outing in a victory over Huddersfield Town in October.

Brandon Khela in action for Birmingham City against Cheltenham Town. Image: Shutterstock.

That remains Khela’s only first team action with his parent club so far, with the Coventry-born midfielder eager to kick his development on during his time in the Highlands.

Khela added: “I have found it really good up here. It’s different to English football – it’s intense, with more long balls, and it’s physically demanding.

“Getting that exposure is exactly why I have come here.

“It is a bit far from home, but it will definitely toughen me up. It is a life skill, about how I develop as a person on and off the pitch, and as a man.

“I’m ready for the challenge and I can’t wait to play more games and hopefully get more wins.

“I appreciate the manager’s trust in me, and I’m just trying to get as many games and help the team as much as I can.”

Having had his first taste of Scottish football, Khela is excited by the prospect of making his home debut when Saints make the trip to Victoria Park today.

Ross County’s Brandon Khela. Image: SNS

A victory for the Staggies would see them leapfrog the 10th-placed Perth outfit, with Khela adding:

“It was a tough one for the team to take against Livingston, after taking the lead twice and then conceding the goal in the last minute.

“After the performance against Celtic as well, we can hold our heads high going into the game on Saturday.

“I can’t wait to play at home. I missed the first game in the cup at home, but I’m looking to make my home debut this weekend and I’m excited.”

