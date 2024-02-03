Brandon Khela quickly clicking into new-look Ross County side

Brandon Khela is encouraged by the early signs from Ross County’s new-look side.

Teenage midfielder Khela joined the Staggies on loan from Birmingham City last month, on a deal until the end of the season.

Khela has been pitched straight into Derek Adams’ starting line-up, along with five fellow loan signings, for the narrow 1-0 loss to Celtic at Parkhead and Tuesday’s 2-2 draw away to Livingston.

Adams further bolstered his squad before Thursday’s transfer deadline with the addition of former Grimsby Town right back Michee Efete, who could feature for the first time in Saturday’s visit of St Johnstone.

Along with Khela, Efete joins George Wickens, Eli King, Cameron Borthwick-Jackson, Teddy Jenks and Loick Ayina in making the switch to Dingwall.

Given the extent of change during the January window, Khela has been impressed by the way in which the Staggies are clicking.

He said: “In the Celtic game there were six of us – and it was the same against Livingston where half of the team were new lads.

“We are still gelling and getting to know each other. It will come in time, but I think so far we are doing well.

“Everyone has been great and I have settled in well. I’m just ready to get playing, and hopefully win some more games to get the team higher up the table.

“It has been really easy. The manager has been around all the lads coming in – and the senior players have helped us to settle in as well.”

Teenager looking to make most of Staggies spell

Khela is a highly-rated prospect at Birmingham, having been attached to the club since the age of eight.

The 19-year-old was handed his Blues first team debut as a substitute in a League Cup tie against Cheltenham Town in August, before making his first English Championship outing in a victory over Huddersfield Town in October.

That remains Khela’s only first team action with his parent club so far, with the Coventry-born midfielder eager to kick his development on during his time in the Highlands.

Khela added: “I have found it really good up here. It’s different to English football – it’s intense, with more long balls, and it’s physically demanding.

“Getting that exposure is exactly why I have come here.

“It is a bit far from home, but it will definitely toughen me up. It is a life skill, about how I develop as a person on and off the pitch, and as a man.

“I’m ready for the challenge and I can’t wait to play more games and hopefully get more wins.

“I appreciate the manager’s trust in me, and I’m just trying to get as many games and help the team as much as I can.”

Having had his first taste of Scottish football, Khela is excited by the prospect of making his home debut when Saints make the trip to Victoria Park today.

A victory for the Staggies would see them leapfrog the 10th-placed Perth outfit, with Khela adding:

“It was a tough one for the team to take against Livingston, after taking the lead twice and then conceding the goal in the last minute.

“After the performance against Celtic as well, we can hold our heads high going into the game on Saturday.

“I can’t wait to play at home. I missed the first game in the cup at home, but I’m looking to make my home debut this weekend and I’m excited.”