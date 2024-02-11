Flying trade for Limousins in Carlisle with strong average and clearance

Limousin bulls met a phenomenal trade in Carlisle on Saturday when 86 head sold to average £9,590 and 30 bulls sold at five-figure prices.

Demand was strong from the outset, with the very first bull through the ring selling for 14,000gns and the entire sale producing a clearance rate of 93%.

Sale leader at 35,000gns and securing a personal best for the Quick family’s 150-cow herd from Devon, was the overall and intermediate champion Loosebeare Tommy.

He is an AI son of Ampertaine Jeronimo, which previously bred two bulls at 17,000gns sold in Brecon and Carlisle.

His mother is the Wilodge Jetsetter dam, Loosebeare Nandy, which last calf sold for 9,000gns in Carlisle last year.

The buyers were Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Dyke, Milton of Campsie, and Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth.

Just behind at 32,000gns, when selling to commercial breeder Gordon Cameron, Acharacle, Argyll, was the reserve senior champion April 2022-born Gorrycam Turbo, from Stephen Reel, Co Down.

This one is by the 24,000gns Gorrycam Phantom, out of the Ronick Hawk dam Gorrycam Pink, which has bred several five-figure bulls to a top of 28,000gns.

Andrew Gammie from Drumforber, Laurencekirk, paid 28,000gns for the junior champion and reserve overall winner Foxhillfarm Terminator, from the Alfords, Devon.

This August 2022-born bull is an embryo bred out of the Trueman Jagger sired dam Foxhillfarm Natasha, which stood junior champion at the Yorkshire Show.

The sire is Ampertaine Elgin.

Mr Gammie’s Westpit herd sold at 14,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest was March 2022-born Westpit Troy, a son of Johnstown Premier, out of a Dinmore Immense dam, which sold to Ian Millar, Midmar, Inverurie.

The Hughes family’s Pabo herd in Wales enjoyed a strong trade topping at 23,000gns for August 2022-born Pabo Tommy, which sold back to its home country with Messrs Howatson and Son, Denbigh.

This one is by Whitehall Larry, out of a Netherhall Jackpot dam.

Two sold at 18,000gns including the reserve junior champion from the Whinfellpark team at Penrith.

Selling to Kedzlie Farms, Halifax, was Whinfellpark Topnotch, a November 2022-born son of Whinfellpark President, which stood overall senior champion at Stars of the Future Calf Show.

Six bulls sold at 16,000gns, including third prize winner Woodmarsh Tornado, to Richard and Kathleen Davidson of the Corsairtly herd, Keith.

He is a May 2022-born embryo bred out of the 50,000gns Millington Highlight, and by Ampertaine Foreman.

His full brother Everpark Partylight sold for 50,000gns at Carlisle.

Other bulls at 16,000gns, included Cumbrian breeder, Craig Ridley’s Haltcliffe Trident, by the private purchased Westpit Omaha, to Messrs Dowson and Sartin, Co Durham.

The Hendersons from Wardhouse, Insch, paid 16,000gns for the reserve intermediate champion, Cowin Toronto, by Gunnerfleet Lion, from WD Dyfan and Carol James, Wales.

Goldies Talbot, by Ampertaine Opportunity, from Bruce Goldie, Dumfries, made 16,000gns to Messrs Pritchard, Newcastle, as did Whinfellpark Thriller, by the 30,000gns Goldies Olympia, to Messrs Anderson, Strathdon.

Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd from Lanark, topped at 15,000gns for Maraiscote Tequila, by Bassingfield Machoman, to Messrs Joseph and Co, Brecon.

Fraserburgh commercial breeders William and David Moir, Home Farm Cairness, paid 14,000gns for Seisiog Rio, by Elite Forever Brill, from Tecwyn Jones, Wales, and 13,000gns for the senior champion Haltcliffe Troy, by Westpit Omaha.

The top price female at 13,000gns was Foxhillfarm Tequila, by Ampertaine Foreman, from the Alfords, Devon, to Messrs Behan, Ireland.