Flying trade for Limousins in Carlisle with strong average and clearance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Flying trade for Limousins in Carlisle with strong average and clearance

Averages saw 28 senior bulls at £8,332.50; 33 intermediate bulls at £9,749.09 and 25 junior bulls at £10,789.80.

By Katrina Macarthur
Sale leader at 35,000gns was the overall and intermediate champion Loosebeare Tommy from the Quick family.
Sale leader at 35,000gns was the overall and intermediate champion Loosebeare Tommy from the Quick family.

Limousin bulls met a phenomenal trade in Carlisle on Saturday when 86 head sold to average £9,590 and 30 bulls sold at five-figure prices.

Demand was strong from the outset, with the very first bull through the ring selling for 14,000gns and the entire sale producing a clearance rate of 93%.

Sale leader at 35,000gns and securing a personal best for the Quick family’s 150-cow herd from Devon, was the overall and intermediate champion Loosebeare Tommy.

He is an AI son of Ampertaine Jeronimo, which previously bred two bulls at 17,000gns sold in Brecon and Carlisle.

His mother is the Wilodge Jetsetter dam, Loosebeare Nandy, which last calf sold for 9,000gns in Carlisle last year.

The buyers were Jimmy and Donald MacGregor, Dyke, Milton of Campsie, and Archie and John MacGregor, Allanfauld, Kilsyth.

Just behind at 32,000gns, when selling to commercial breeder Gordon Cameron, Acharacle, Argyll, was the reserve senior champion April 2022-born Gorrycam Turbo, from Stephen Reel, Co Down.

This one is by the 24,000gns Gorrycam Phantom, out of the Ronick Hawk dam Gorrycam Pink, which has bred several five-figure bulls to a top of 28,000gns.

Andrew Gammie from Drumforber, Laurencekirk, paid 28,000gns for the junior champion and reserve overall winner Foxhillfarm Terminator, from the Alfords, Devon.

This August 2022-born bull is an embryo bred out of the Trueman Jagger sired dam Foxhillfarm Natasha, which stood junior champion at the Yorkshire Show.

The sire is Ampertaine Elgin.

Mr Gammie’s Westpit herd sold at 14,000gns and 10,000gns.

Dearest was March 2022-born Westpit Troy, a son of Johnstown Premier, out of a Dinmore Immense dam, which sold to Ian Millar, Midmar, Inverurie.

The Hughes family’s Pabo herd in Wales enjoyed a strong trade topping at 23,000gns for August 2022-born Pabo Tommy, which sold back to its home country with Messrs Howatson and Son, Denbigh.

This one is by Whitehall Larry, out of a Netherhall Jackpot dam.

Two sold at 18,000gns including the reserve junior champion from the Whinfellpark team at Penrith.

Selling to Kedzlie Farms, Halifax, was Whinfellpark Topnotch, a November 2022-born son of Whinfellpark President, which stood overall senior champion at Stars of the Future Calf Show.

Six bulls sold at 16,000gns, including third prize winner Woodmarsh Tornado, to Richard and Kathleen Davidson of the Corsairtly herd, Keith.

He is a May 2022-born embryo bred out of the 50,000gns Millington Highlight, and by Ampertaine Foreman.

His full brother Everpark Partylight sold for 50,000gns at Carlisle.

Other bulls at 16,000gns, included Cumbrian breeder, Craig Ridley’s Haltcliffe Trident, by the private purchased Westpit Omaha, to Messrs Dowson and Sartin, Co Durham.

The Hendersons from Wardhouse, Insch, paid 16,000gns for the reserve intermediate champion, Cowin Toronto, by Gunnerfleet Lion, from WD Dyfan and Carol James, Wales.

Goldies Talbot, by Ampertaine Opportunity, from Bruce Goldie, Dumfries, made 16,000gns to Messrs Pritchard, Newcastle, as did Whinfellpark Thriller, by the 30,000gns Goldies Olympia, to Messrs Anderson, Strathdon.

Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd from Lanark, topped at 15,000gns for Maraiscote Tequila, by Bassingfield Machoman, to Messrs Joseph and Co, Brecon.

Fraserburgh commercial breeders William and David Moir, Home Farm Cairness, paid 14,000gns for Seisiog Rio, by Elite Forever Brill, from Tecwyn Jones, Wales, and 13,000gns for the senior champion Haltcliffe Troy, by Westpit Omaha.

The top price female at 13,000gns was Foxhillfarm Tequila, by Ampertaine Foreman, from the Alfords, Devon, to Messrs Behan, Ireland.

More from Farming

The Galloway Cattle Society's annual spring show and sale takes place in Castle Douglas next week.
Galloway cattle grow in popularity ahead of annual sale
From left, chief executive of Crofting Commission Gary Campbell, convenor Malcolm Mathieson and Gillian Martin MSP, Minister for Energy and the Environment.
Scotland's crofts hit five-year high
First Minister Humza Yousaf addressing delegates at the NFUS conference 2024 in Glasgow.
NFUS conference: At least 70% to be delivered in Tiers 1 and 2 of…
Jock Gibson of Macbeth’s in Forres will transform empty unit next door to the business. Image: Forres Local
Branching out: Forres butchers to open new venture next door to shop
NFUS president Martin Kennedy speaking at the first day of the union's event in Glasgow.
NFU Scotland conference: Ditch the Greens and listen to custodians of the land says…
DEAL DONE: From left, ANM Group's chairman Mike Macaulay, managing director of Sweeney Kincaid Russell Kincaid, and ANM Group chief executive Grant Rogerson.
ANM Group expands into central belt with acquisition of Sweeney Kincaid
John Davidson, chief executive of NFU Scotland, revealed the results of the shelf watch at the NFUS conference in Glasgow on Thursday.
NFU Scotland conference: Aldi revealed as biggest supporter of Scottish produce
The extension will allow those to carry out required paperwork and submit 2023 claims for FGS capital funding.
Deadline extended for forestry grant claims
The show of Simmental and Charolais bulls will take place on Sunday February 18. Picture by Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Full steam ahead for week two of Stirling Bull Sales
Members say digital grain passports would be difficult to work with in practice.
Farmers remain unconvinced on move to digital grain passports