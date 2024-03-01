Scottish prime arable land on east coast to £10,000 per acre in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Scottish prime arable land on east coast to £10,000 per acre in 2023

Douglas Orr of Strutt and Parker discusses the trend.

By Pat Wilson
The average value of prime lamb in the region increased on the year.
The average value of prime lamb in the region increased on the year.

Arable land values in Scotland continued to rise in 2023 however there was a noticeable shift in prices being paid for farmland suitable for afforestation, according to Strutt and Parker.

Over the past 12 months, the Scottish farmland market performed well, despite higher interest rates, poor weather and lack of clarity about the future of farm support.

The average value of prime arable land on the east coast of Scotland is estimated to have increased to approximately £10,000 per acre, compared with an estimated £9,500 per acre in 2022.

However, the price of upland pasture suitable for afforestation fell back as forestry investors became more selective.

Douglas Orr, farm agent for Strutt & Parker in Scotland says: “Generally, land values have increased in, albeit by a smaller amount than in previous years.

“The main exception is areas suitable for afforestation, where in some instances, the prices offered were 40% lower than those seen at the peak of the market.”

The average value of land suitable for tree planting is currently around £3,500-£4,000/acre, compared with £5,500/acre in 2022. However, such land still commands a premium above traditional agricultural values.

A total of 26,200 acres came on the open market in 2023, down 36% on 2022 levels but only 7% below the five-year average.

Mr Orr says demand has been good, with arable and mixed farms the most sought after.

He added that farmers continue to be the main buyer of farms and farmland, which contrasts with England where non-farmers accounted for more sales than farmers in 2023.

“The majority of buyers are farmers looking to expand their acreage, reinvest profits and improve their farming businesses,” said Mr Orr.

“However, agricultural land does continue to be perceived as a safe investment for other investors for tax, capital growth, amenity, lifestyle and environmental reasons.”

Looking ahead, Strutt & Parker says higher interest rates have inevitably resulted in a cooling of demand and forced some buyers to pull out of purchases because they can no longer afford to service the debt.

“We also know there is a considerable pool of cash buyers – including farmers – who are keen to buy land. However, overall, our expectation is that the market will continue to contract in 2024,” he added.

More from Farming

A major investment in new facilities and a new main entrance will raise the profile of the JHI at Invergowrie on the outskirts of Dundee.
All systems go for the new International Barley Hub (IBH) at Invergowrie
The new partnership is aimed at helping NFUS members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.
Scotland's farming union launches NFU Scotland Finance for members
Overall winner in the Norgrass Silage competition was Stuart Ramage pictured with son Finlay and judge Alan Bradley.
Rhynie farmers win Norgrass Silage competition
Abbie McGillivray is an Information Assistant at Scot EID in Huntly. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Abbie McGillivray: Livestock and hill farming is key to Scotland’s future
John and Margaret Penny run the 120-cow herd at Shannas near Mintlaw.
Limousins remain a firm favourite at Shannas
Winning the supreme horse award was Heaton Seren from Aina Barnwell.
RNAS Spring Show: Bumper entry of horses and ponies forward
Brew Dog from the Robertson family stood overall champion.
RNAS Spring Show: Work duo tops at £4,000 and Fodderletter secures overall honours
A packed ringside of spectators and buyers gather for the presentation of the champion bulls.
RNAS Spring Show: Huge crowd witnesses pedigree bulls top at 11,500gns
The prime lamb champions pictured with owner Angus Greenlaw, Gordon Simpson, and judge Brian McAllister.
RNAS Spring Show: Sheep Park Farms and Cairness top sheep awards
A prize pot of £500 is for grabs in this year's fencing competition.
Entries welcome for NSA Scotsheep fencing competition