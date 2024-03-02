RNAS Spring Show: Ross Bros and West Latch claim tops awards in carcase competition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

RNAS Spring Show: Ross Bros and West Latch claim tops awards in carcase competition

The deadweight judging of the competition was held at Woodhead Bros in Turriff this week.

By Katrina Macarthur
Stuart Ross of Ross Bros, Strichen, took overall champion, pictured with judges Sandy Milne and Mike Riddell of Millers of Speyside.
Stuart Ross of Ross Bros, Strichen, took overall champion, pictured with judges Sandy Milne and Mike Riddell of Millers of Speyside.

The Ross family of Ross Bros at Wardhead, Strichen, secured the overall honours in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society’s on the hook carcase competition.

Held on Thursday evening at Woodhead Bros in Turriff, judges Sandy Milne and Mike Riddell of Millers of Speyside were tasked with selecting the prime cattle and lamb carcases which were shown live the previous day.

They awarded the overall cattle carcase championship to the Ross family’s Beef Shorthorn bullock which also took first prize in the live judging at the Spring Show when judged by Nigel Cumming of Scotbeef.

It was bred by D Mitchell Scott, West Park, Auchterarder, and was bought at United Auctions, Stirling in October.

Fed on a home-grown ration with concentrates from Harbro, he scaled 387.1kg deadweight with a U+41 grade.

Harry Brown and family from Auchmaliddie Mains, Maud, stood reserve overall with a home-bred Limousin cross heifer by Craigatoke Jamieson, out of a Limousin cross Aberdeen-Angus dam.

Unplaced in the live judging, she was a full sister to last year’s overall champion live animal and weighed 369.9kg producing a -U4L grade.

Harry Brown pictured with daughter Abbie and the judges.

Harry’s reserve champion heifer was his first prize winner from the live judging, a home-bred Aberdeen-Angus cross by Strathinver Bentley, out of a Limousin cross cow.

Bill Cameron, Burnside of Edingight, Grange, Keith, produced the best killing out percentage of 68% with a continental bred bullock.

In the sheep, Cheviots from Ian Stott, West Latch, Newburgh, Ellon, stood champion on the hook, having taking first place in the live medium hoggs.

They weighed 24.4kg and 24.6kg deadweight producing E3L grades.

The champion lambs from Ian Stott pictured with judges.

Aberfeldy farmers Roddy and Hugh Thomson of West Park, took reserve overall in both the hoof and hook sections.

Their reserve winners were two home-bred April-born Beltex crosses scaling 22.3kg and 21.9kg with E3L and E3H grades.

The sire is a Mortons tup, bred out of Beltex cross Texel ewes from the 1,200-ewe commercial flock.

Reserve champion lambs on the hook from the Thomsons, West Park.

RESULTS

Carcase cattle (hoof)

Native bullock – 1,  Ross Bros, Wardhead; 2, I & E Stott, West Latch; 3,
W & J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight. Continental bullock – Light – 1 and 2,
Blair Duffton & Steven Smith, Huntly; 3, G & E Davidson, Auchtydonald. Medium – 1 and reserve bullock champion, W & J Cameron, Burnside of Edingight; 2, Auchtydore Farms, Easterton of Lenabo; 3, G & D Anderson, Brucewells. Heavy – 1 and reserve overall champion hoof, Stewart Davidson, West Cortiecram; 2, R & D Farquhar, Tewel; 3, Harry Brown, Auchmaliddie.

Native heifer – 1, Harry Brown; 2, W & J Cameron; 3, Ross Bros. Continental heifer – Light – 1, Blair Duffton & Steven Smith; 2 and 3, W & J Cameron. Medium – 1 and 2, Harry Brown; 3, Ross Bros. Heavy – 1 and overall champion hoof, G & D Anderson, Brucewells; 2 and reserve champion heifer, Auchtydore Farms; 3, Ross Bros.

Carcase cattle (hook)

Native bullock – 1 and overall champion hook, Ross Bros; 2, Ellis & Keir, Cairncoullie; 3, W & J Cameron. Continental bullock – Light – 1 and 2, Blair Duffton & Steven Smith; 3, G & A Davidson, Auchtydonald. Medium – 1 and reserve bullock champion, G & D Anderson; 2, W & J Cameron; 3, Ross Bros. Heavy – 1, R & D Farquhar; 2, Harry Brown; 3, Ellis & Keir.

Native heifer – 1 and reserve champion heifer, Harry Brown; 2, Ross Bros; 3, W & J Cameron. Continental heifer – Light – 1, W & J Cameron; 2, Blair Duffton & Steven Smith; 3, Auchtydore Farms. Medium – 1, Margaret Penny, Shannas; 2, Auchtydore Farms; 3, Ross Bros. Heavy – 1 and reserve overall champion hook, Harry Brown; 2, Auchtydore Farms; 3, G & D Anderson, Brucewells.

Prime hogg pairs (hoof)

Light (under 44kg) – 1 and overall champion hoof, Sheep Park Farms; 2 and 3, D & J Thomson, West Park. Medium (44kg-48kg) – 1 and reserve overall champion hoof, D & J Thomson, West Park; 2, Rayne Farm; 3, Stott, West Latch. Heavy (over 48kg) – 1, Stott, West Latch; 2 and 3, J & E Forrester, Aldie.

Prime hogg pairs (hook) – Light – 1, 2, 3 and reserve overall champion hook, D & J Thomson. Medium – 1, 2 and overall champion hook, Stott, West Latch; 3, D & J Thomson Thomson. Heavy – 1 and 2, Forrester, Adie; 3, Stott, West Latch.

More from Farming

The average value of prime lamb in the region increased on the year.
Scottish prime arable land on east coast to £10,000 per acre in 2023
A major investment in new facilities and a new main entrance will raise the profile of the JHI at Invergowrie on the outskirts of Dundee.
All systems go for the new International Barley Hub (IBH) at Invergowrie
The new partnership is aimed at helping NFUS members to achieve sustainable and profitable businesses.
Scotland's farming union launches NFU Scotland Finance for members
Overall winner in the Norgrass Silage competition was Stuart Ramage pictured with son Finlay and judge Alan Bradley.
Rhynie farmers win Norgrass Silage competition
Abbie McGillivray is an Information Assistant at Scot EID in Huntly. Pictures by Jason Hedges.
Abbie McGillivray: Livestock and hill farming is key to Scotland’s future
John and Margaret Penny run the 120-cow herd at Shannas near Mintlaw.
Limousins remain a firm favourite at Shannas
Winning the supreme horse award was Heaton Seren from Aina Barnwell.
RNAS Spring Show: Bumper entry of horses and ponies forward
Brew Dog from the Robertson family stood overall champion.
RNAS Spring Show: Work duo tops at £4,000 and Fodderletter secures overall honours
A packed ringside of spectators and buyers gather for the presentation of the champion bulls.
RNAS Spring Show: Huge crowd witnesses pedigree bulls top at 11,500gns
The prime lamb champions pictured with owner Angus Greenlaw, Gordon Simpson, and judge Brian McAllister.
RNAS Spring Show: Sheep Park Farms and Cairness top sheep awards