Incredible six-bedroom Highland villa put up for sale for £475,000

A stunning six-bedroom villa is on sale for over £475,000 in the Highlands.

Gruinard, on Staton Road, Beauly, is described as a “superb family home with bed and breakfast potential”.

The detached sandstone home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large garden.

Inside, the “tastefully decorated” traditional property boasts high ceilings and original features.

The living room has a feature fireplace and large bay window.

The oak kitchen also has a fireplace and Morso stove, with built-in appliances including a fridge freezer and dishwasher.

It also has a built-in pantry for storage.

A bright sunroom leads out into the garden, which has a children’s playhouse, decking area and pond.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom and the remaining bedrooms.

Beauly villa is ‘incredible family home’

