Incredible six-bedroom Highland villa put up for sale for £475,000

The beautiful six-bedroom villa in the middle of Beauly has been put up on Rightmove for £475,000.

By Graham Fleming
Beauly villa exterior
This stunning Beauly villa could be yours for offers over £475,000. Image: Rightmove.

A stunning six-bedroom villa is on sale for over £475,000 in the Highlands.

Gruinard, on Staton Road, Beauly, is described as a “superb family home with bed and breakfast potential”.

The detached sandstone home has six bedrooms, three bathrooms and a large garden.

Living room
The description reads that the rooms are “maintained to a high standard and tastefully decorated”. Image: Rightmove.
Is this your ideal Highland home? Image: Rightmove.
The villa’s kitchen area. Image: Rightmove.

Inside, the “tastefully decorated” traditional property boasts high ceilings and original features.

The living room has a feature fireplace and large bay window.

The oak kitchen also has a fireplace and Morso stove, with built-in appliances including a fridge freezer and dishwasher.

It also has a built-in pantry for storage.

A bright sunroom leads out into the garden, which has a children’s playhouse, decking area and pond.

Upstairs, there is a family bathroom and the remaining bedrooms.

The six bedrooms would be ideal for those with a large family or anyone looking to start a new bed and breakfast venture. Image: Rightmove.

Beauly villa is ‘incredible family home’

Listed by local solicitors Bell Ingram on Rightmove, the property description reads: “A beautifully presented six-bedroom, stone-built villa situated in a central location in the desirable market town of Beauly in the Scottish Highlands.

“It is maintained to a high standard and tastefully decorated retaining original features throughout. Large, enclosed garden grounds.

“Gruinard is a delightful, traditional property which presents very well.

The property also boasts large garden areas. Image: Rightmove.

“It has spacious rooms with high ceilings and original features which add to its charm. Gruinard has been tastefully decorated throughout.

“It has sash and case windows and gas central heating.

“The property is a fabulous family home and has bed and breakfast potential.”

Those interested in the property should enquire through the Rightmove listing or contact Bell Ingram solicitors directly.

Barry and Kate’s wonderful family home next to Duthie Park on the market for £295,000

Conversation