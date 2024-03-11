Portree crofter and SAC consultant in first female awards final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Portree crofter and SAC consultant in first female awards final

Janette Sutherland has worked in the SAC Portree office for nearly 20 years.

By Katrina Macarthur
Janette Sutherland is a finalist in the Agricultural Advisor of the Year category.
A consultant from Scotland’s Rural College’s (SRUC) Portree office of SAC Consulting has been shortlisted as a finalist in the first ever National Women in Agriculture Awards.

Janette Sutherland, who has worked in the Skye base for nearly 20 years, was nominated for the Agricultural Advisor of the Year category.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate female talent in agriculture, aim to create a community and network of outstanding women who can become mentors and role models to the next generation.

In her work supporting farming and crofting businesses across Skye and throughout the north west of Scotland, Janette has focused on succession planning, helping families to bring in the next generation.

She has also contributed to the development of guidance and supporting information, podcasts and videos for crofting businesses as well as working to raise awareness of the unique sustainable land management practice of Common Grazings.

Other work of Janette’s includes helping farms and crofts to bring corncrakes back to their land, supporting farmers to apply for environmental funding and working with the Pearl Mussel Project.

Vicky Mcdowell, Head of Agricultural Advisory at SAC Consulting, said: “Janette works daily to support both improved productivity and efficient processes and systems which enhance the successful growth of farming and crofting on Skye and wider across Scotland.

“She also finds time to be an active crofter herself, managing land and livestock on Skye.

“Janette deserves this award because she is one-of-a-kind, working tirelessly to improve and nurture the land she lives in.”

The National Women in Agriculture Awards will be held in the Members’ Dining Room of the House of Commons on May 9.

