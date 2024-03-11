Portree crofter and SAC consultant in first female awards final

A consultant from Scotland’s Rural College’s (SRUC) Portree office of SAC Consulting has been shortlisted as a finalist in the first ever National Women in Agriculture Awards.

Janette Sutherland, who has worked in the Skye base for nearly 20 years, was nominated for the Agricultural Advisor of the Year category.

The awards, which recognise and celebrate female talent in agriculture, aim to create a community and network of outstanding women who can become mentors and role models to the next generation.

In her work supporting farming and crofting businesses across Skye and throughout the north west of Scotland, Janette has focused on succession planning, helping families to bring in the next generation.

She has also contributed to the development of guidance and supporting information, podcasts and videos for crofting businesses as well as working to raise awareness of the unique sustainable land management practice of Common Grazings.

Other work of Janette’s includes helping farms and crofts to bring corncrakes back to their land, supporting farmers to apply for environmental funding and working with the Pearl Mussel Project.

Vicky Mcdowell, Head of Agricultural Advisory at SAC Consulting, said: “Janette works daily to support both improved productivity and efficient processes and systems which enhance the successful growth of farming and crofting on Skye and wider across Scotland.

“She also finds time to be an active crofter herself, managing land and livestock on Skye.

“Janette deserves this award because she is one-of-a-kind, working tirelessly to improve and nurture the land she lives in.”

The National Women in Agriculture Awards will be held in the Members’ Dining Room of the House of Commons on May 9.