North-east Conservatives challenge SNP on missing £46m

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

North-east Conservatives challenge SNP on missing £46m

Douglas Lumsden was speaking in Holyrood this week.

By Katrina Macarthur
CR0031473 Douglas Lumsden MSP will be unable to go on holiday with his family due to taking part in the Novavax vaccine trial. This means his jabs are not recognised internationally and he would have to isolate on his return to the UK. Picture by Kenny Elrick 13/10/2021
CR0031473 Douglas Lumsden MSP will be unable to go on holiday with his family due to taking part in the Novavax vaccine trial. This means his jabs are not recognised internationally and he would have to isolate on his return to the UK. Picture by Kenny Elrick 13/10/2021

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden tackled the SNP Government on when exactly the £46 million of deferred ring-fenced funding would be returned to the agri budget.

Speaking in Holyrood, Mr Lumsden urged the Minister for Agriculture and Connectivity Jim Fairlie to commit to returning the funds beyond the “at the right time” he offered.

In June 2023, the industry received assurances from deputy First Minister Shona Robison that the £33m would be returned.

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon then announced in January that £15 million would be returned in 2024/25 with the rest thereafter.

At NFU Scotland’s annual conference last month, First Minister Humza Yousaf failed to give farmers and industry stakeholders an exact date of when the deferred funding would be returned.

There was no real indication from the Humza Yousaf on when exactly the funds would be returned.

Mr Lumsden said if funds were not returned soon, it would risk “jeopardising” food security and Net Zero plans.

He said: “The SNP have been silent on cuts to Scotland’s agricultural funding so I wanted to put the Minister on the stand about when the rest of this cash is coming.

“The Bew money is expressly for agriculture which was hard-won by Scottish farmers.

“This is a tiny portion of the Scottish budget compared to the massive burden of responsibility placed on farmers and crofters.

“If the government don’t get this cash reinstated in full, they risk jeopardising both our food security plus an entire industry’s effort to decarbonise.”

Mr Fairlie said: “The remaining ring-fenced funds will be returned in full at the right time for specific measures that will help to reform the transformation of Scotland’s farming and food production industry.”

Farming minister Jim Fairlie. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Mr Lumsden responded: “At some time gives no comfort to all our farmers.

“The Scottish Government has had an extra £295 million in Barnett consequentials from Westminster so can the Minister tell us how much of this extra money will be going to repay the £46 million to take in from our farmers?”

Meanwhile, fellow Conservative north-east MSP Liam Kerr asked Mr Fairlie what the government’s response is to reports of rising wildlife crime across Scotland.

Mr Kerr said: “With the Scottish Government set to grant additional powers to the Scottish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SSPCA) in the bill that was referenced to investigate wildlife crime, rural communities will still nevertheless expect Police Scotland to have a role.

“Can I ask the Minister what research has the Scottish Government done on the impact of outsourcing policing on evidence and convictions, and what impact is this projected to have on the SSPCA’s other duties and purposes?”

Mr Fairlie responded: “As far as the SSPCA powers are concerned, they’re very limited and they’ll be done in concordat with the police so working together to make sure that crimes that are reported can be progressed slightly further than where the SSPCA have been in the past, but it will still be the police who will do the final investigations.”

More from Farming

The deadline for The Register of Persons Holding a Controlled Interest in Land (RCI) is April 1.
Farmers urged to register interest in land or risk £5k fine
Finlay Hunter was the 2023 winner of the Calladrum Cup. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
Young Farmers' event at Thainstone to take place on one day
Alan Hutcheon is IAAS president and a director of ANM Group.
Livestock marts in Scotland produce turnover of £664.5m in 2023
Colin Blackhall, director of TLC Potatoes in 2010. Image: DC Thomson.
Banchory farmer who sexually assaulted female workers still blames his victims
The team currently has a further 15 fishing and diving vessels available for sale through tender.
Thainstone based team enters new markets with global interest
Kate Rowell, QMS chair, welcomed the announcement. Picture by Kris Miller/DCT Media.
Scottish Ministers approve an increase to QMS' levy rates
Janette Sutherland is a finalist in the Agricultural Advisor of the Year category.
Portree crofter and SAC consultant in first female awards final
The winners and runner-up winners at the awards ceremony attended by over 200 people at Crieff Hydro.
Rural trainees from the north take home Lantra Scotland awards
Crofters on Lewis took on a massive dipping programme where they dipped 24,500 sheep over a period of nearly two weeks.
Island crofters share sheep scab challenge solutions
Colin Fordyce is set to judge some of the championships in the beef cattle section. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Scottish breeders set to judge at Balmoral Show