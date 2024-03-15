Yara set to invest £7m in liquid fertiliser terminal

Crop nutrition firm Yara has announced a £7 million investment in its liquid fertiliser terminal at its Chedburgh terminal in East Anglia.

The multi-million pound phased project is part of the company’s overall investment programme in the UK.

It will see a post-season rebuild of the Chedburgh terminal which produces nitrogen sulphur grade and compound NPK grade fertilisers.

The bulk solids raw material store and the production building will be upgraded, with the goal of being fully operational by spring 2025.

Yara offers over 300 grades of liquid fertiliser and is well-established in the UK market.

“With this investment, we are advancing our operational excellence achieve safe and efficient operations, and deliver high product quality going forward,” says Kevin Soper, regional terminal manager for Yara Europe.

“As a company that delivers direct to farming customers from its terminals, Yara knows how important product quality is in ensuring a seamless application process at farm level.”

Yara’s terminal manager for UK liquids Martin Saunders added: “Manufacturing the product ourselves here in the UK allows us to guarantee great product quality from factory to farm.”

The Chedburgh investment is contributing to Yara’s ambition of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Reducing the terminal’s carbon footprint will be at the forefront of all the company’s decisions, from installing new boilers to adapting processes.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence of about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries.

In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 17.3 billion.