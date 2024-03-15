Yara set to invest £7m in liquid fertiliser terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Yara set to invest £7m in liquid fertiliser terminal

The project will see a post-season rebuild of the Chedburgh terminal.

By Katrina Macarthur
Yara liquid fertiliser tankers ready to leave the depot.
Yara liquid fertiliser tankers ready to leave the depot.

Crop nutrition firm Yara has announced a £7 million investment in its liquid fertiliser terminal at its Chedburgh terminal in East Anglia.

The multi-million pound phased project is part of the company’s overall investment programme in the UK.

It will see a post-season rebuild of the Chedburgh terminal which produces nitrogen sulphur grade and compound NPK grade fertilisers.

The bulk solids raw material store and the production building will be upgraded, with the goal of being fully operational by spring 2025.

Yara offers over 300 grades of liquid fertiliser and is well-established in the UK market.

“With this investment, we are advancing our operational excellence achieve safe and efficient operations, and deliver high product quality going forward,” says Kevin Soper, regional terminal manager for Yara Europe.

“As a company that delivers direct to farming customers from its terminals, Yara knows how important product quality is in ensuring a seamless application process at farm level.”

Yara’s terminal manager for UK liquids Martin Saunders added: “Manufacturing the product ourselves here in the UK allows us to guarantee great product quality from factory to farm.”

The Chedburgh investment is contributing to Yara’s ambition of achieving carbon neutrality by 2050.

Reducing the terminal’s carbon footprint will be at the forefront of all the company’s decisions, from installing new boilers to adapting processes.

Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has a worldwide presence of about 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries.

In 2023, Yara reported revenues of USD 17.3 billion.

