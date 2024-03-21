Royal Highland Show 2024 livestock and horse entries open

Entries are now open for this year’s Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.

The event, which takes place on June 20-23, opened its entries at 12 noon on Thursday March 21, for cattle, sheep, goats, heavy horses, light horses, farriery, shearing and fleeces.

Entries are also being accepted for the Scottish Honey Championship, the Scottish Dairy Products Championship and the Scottish Handcrafts Championship, while entries for the show jumping classes will open on April 24.

The closing date for cattle, sheep, goats and horses is April 19, with shearing and fleece entries closing on April 30, farriery entries on May 3, and all Scottish Championship entries close on May 20.

Key changes to the 2024 competition programme have also been announced including the addition of a Kerry Hill sheep section, a ladies’ shearing class, and the introduction of milk and cream competitions.

An additional sheep ring will also be in place and a new location within the heart of the showground has been assigned to the handcrafts competition.

The International Stairway show jumping class previously in the Jubilee Ring will now take place in the main ring, allowing working hunter to start earlier in the Jubilee Ring.

Show parades will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with cattle and heavy horse exhibitors being encouraged to showcase their stock across both days.

Due to the change in main ring timetable on the Friday, the cattle hall will be opened for a longer period allowing increased access for the public.

Entries must be submitted through the online portal at www.royalhighlandshow.org no later than the stated deadlines.

Full details on the RHS website.