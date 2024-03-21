Royal Highland Show 2024 livestock and horse entries open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Royal Highland Show 2024 livestock and horse entries open

The closing date for cattle, sheep, goats and horses is April 19

By Katrina Macarthur
Neil Barclay pictured with the Galloway champion Moss Fayjock at RHS 2023.
Neil Barclay pictured with the Galloway champion Moss Fayjock at RHS 2023.

Entries are now open for this year’s Royal Highland Show at Ingliston.

The event, which takes place on June 20-23, opened its entries at 12 noon on Thursday March 21, for cattle, sheep, goats, heavy horses, light horses, farriery, shearing and fleeces.

Entries are also being accepted for the Scottish Honey Championship, the Scottish Dairy Products Championship and the Scottish Handcrafts Championship, while entries for the show jumping classes will open on April 24.

The closing date for cattle, sheep, goats and horses is April 19, with shearing and fleece entries closing on April 30, farriery entries on May 3, and all Scottish Championship entries close on May 20.

Key changes to the 2024 competition programme have also been announced including the addition of a Kerry Hill sheep section, a ladies’ shearing class, and the introduction of milk and cream competitions.

An additional sheep ring will also be in place and a new location within the heart of the showground has been assigned to the handcrafts competition.

The International Stairway show jumping class previously in the Jubilee Ring will now take place in the main ring, allowing working hunter to start earlier in the Jubilee Ring.

Show parades will take place on Saturday and Sunday, with cattle and heavy horse exhibitors being encouraged to showcase their stock across both days.

Due to the change in main ring timetable on the Friday, the cattle hall will be opened for a longer period allowing increased access for the public.

Entries must be submitted through the online portal at www.royalhighlandshow.org no later than the stated deadlines.

Full details on the RHS website.

