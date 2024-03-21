Orkney agricultural community raises almost £2,000 for RSABI

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Orkney agricultural community raises almost £2,000 for RSABI

A carol signing event at Orkney Auction Mart in December raised a sum of £1,998.60 for the charity.

By Katrina Macarthur
From left, George Low (ODAYFC), Nicola Tait (NFUS Orkney Branch), Jennifer Alexander (Orkney Auction Mart), Lindzi Williamson (Williamsons), Cameron Stout (Orkney Rocks Choir) and Alison Rich (OADS).
Three farming organisations on Orkney have raised almost £2,000 for Scottish agricultural charity RSABI.

NFU Scotland’s Orkney branch, Orkney District Association of Young Farmers Clubs (ODAYFC) and Orkney Agricultural Discussion Society (OADS) joined together to host a fundraising event at Orkney Auction Mart in aid of the charity.

The local farming community gathered in December for a carol signing event which raised a sum of £1,998.60.

Refreshments included mince pies donated by Argo’s Bakery and mince and tatties donated by the Orkney Mart Café, run by Williamsons Butchers.

Agricultural businesses throughout Orkney additionally donated a range of prizes for a raffle that was held at the event.

In an additional fundraising effort, the mart café served a special ‘Peedie Farmer Christmas’ menu throughout November and December with £1.50 from each meal sold being donated to RSABI.

Each farmer also received an entry to a prize draw for a New Holland pedal tractor which had been donated by Robertsons-Orkney Ltd.

As well as raising funds, the carols in the mart event also brought together members of the agricultural community, encouraging farmers and crofters to connect with one another at what can often be a lonely time of year.

Pauline Macmillan, RSABI’s head of fundraising, said: “Last December’s carols in the mart was a fantastic initiative, bringing together friends, neighbours, and others who may have been feeling isolated, so we applaud the efforts of those involved for organising such a successful event.

“We are grateful for the generous support of all those involved in organising this event and for choosing to donate to RSABI, including Orkney Auction Mart, Williamsons, Argo’s Bakery, the Orkney Rocks Choir, Tesco, volunteers, and all those who kindly donated prizes for the raffle.”

 

