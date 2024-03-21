Orkney agricultural community raises almost £2,000 for RSABI

Three farming organisations on Orkney have raised almost £2,000 for Scottish agricultural charity RSABI.

NFU Scotland’s Orkney branch, Orkney District Association of Young Farmers Clubs (ODAYFC) and Orkney Agricultural Discussion Society (OADS) joined together to host a fundraising event at Orkney Auction Mart in aid of the charity.

The local farming community gathered in December for a carol signing event which raised a sum of £1,998.60.

Refreshments included mince pies donated by Argo’s Bakery and mince and tatties donated by the Orkney Mart Café, run by Williamsons Butchers.

Agricultural businesses throughout Orkney additionally donated a range of prizes for a raffle that was held at the event.

In an additional fundraising effort, the mart café served a special ‘Peedie Farmer Christmas’ menu throughout November and December with £1.50 from each meal sold being donated to RSABI.

Each farmer also received an entry to a prize draw for a New Holland pedal tractor which had been donated by Robertsons-Orkney Ltd.

As well as raising funds, the carols in the mart event also brought together members of the agricultural community, encouraging farmers and crofters to connect with one another at what can often be a lonely time of year.

Pauline Macmillan, RSABI’s head of fundraising, said: “Last December’s carols in the mart was a fantastic initiative, bringing together friends, neighbours, and others who may have been feeling isolated, so we applaud the efforts of those involved for organising such a successful event.

“We are grateful for the generous support of all those involved in organising this event and for choosing to donate to RSABI, including Orkney Auction Mart, Williamsons, Argo’s Bakery, the Orkney Rocks Choir, Tesco, volunteers, and all those who kindly donated prizes for the raffle.”