Former church on busy Aberdeen street raided by cops with battering ram

Plain-clothed police officers performed a raid on an Aberdeen city centre apartment block this morning.

Cops descended the former John Knox church building in Mounthooly around 8:40am.

An eyewitness saw officers forcing entry into the flats located near the busy Granite City roundabout.

Police used battering ram to raid Mounthooly flats

One cop could be seen brandishing a battering ram over his shoulder, known in the force as “a big red key”.

The crew pressed a buzzer to gain entry before all piling inside, and officers wearing blue gloves departed the building some time later.

The team exited back into the Wednesday morning drizzle at around 9am.

Police have been contacted for more information regarding this operation but the Press and Journal has not yet received a response.