Business growth expert on board as MD at CS Group

By Keith Findlay
October 6, 2021, 11:45 am
Andy Imrie, the new man at the helm of Aberdeen firm CS Group.

Seasoned business growth expert Andy Imrie is to take an undisclosed stake in Aberdeen firm CS Group after becoming its managing director.

Mr Imrie has invested a “seven” figure sum in the commercial cleaning and packaging specialist.

The exact value of the deal was also undisclosed but it will eventually see the new MD become a major investor in the business, a spokeswoman for CS Group said.

Founder still at the heart of the business

The Merchant family, chairman Jim Clark and other “confidential” minor shareholders will continue to own a majority share, she added.

Alan Merchant founded the company in 1992 and has led it as MD until now.

He remains at the heart of the business, with Mr Imrie coming in to strengthen the management team and spearhead growth plans – geographically and by product and service line, the spokeswoman said.

Big ambitions

The group aims to substantially ramp up revenue from business opportunities around the Grampian area as well as the Highlands, Tayside and Fife driven by additional product and service lines for existing and new targeted markets.

Mr Imrie boasts many years of experience advising businesses in several sectors.

He started his career in sales management jobs for companies including National Oilwell Varco, GE, Amec and EY before going on to a string of senior executive roles.

A key part of our strategy will be to expand further into new sectors beyond our traditional energy-focused customer base.”

Andy Imrie, managing director, CS Group.

Looking ahead to his latest challenge, he said: “We are forging ahead with an exciting new vision to create a full ‘business support services’ group for Scotland, fuelled by both organic growth and potential M&A (mergers and acquisitions) activity.

“We have great brands – including our Happy Planet range, which is committed to providing a sustainable solution to the hospitality sector.”

Mr Imrie added: “A key part of our strategy will be to expand further into new sectors beyond our traditional energy-focused customer base, identify new products and services, and bringing the quality, reliable and trustworthy service CS Group is known for to all our clients.”

Andy will lead from the front, using his accumulated knowledge and extensive contacts.”

Jim Clark, chairman, CS Group.

The group is made up of commercial cleaning services provider Contract Solutions Grampian, as well as industrial and food packaging supplier Grampian Packaging Supplies.

Both subsidiaries are based in Dyce, employing more than 300 people between them.

Mr Clark, who is also chairman at food waste collections business Keenan Recycling and a non-executive director at construction group Chap, said: “Andy will be a great addition to the team.

“He brings professionalism, enthusiasm and ambition to a long-established business looking to address new market trends.

“Andy will lead from the front, using his accumulated knowledge and extensive contacts to further develop CS Group.”

