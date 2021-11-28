Small business focus: North retailer Andy Johnston reveals ‘great debt’ to pop icon Madonna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business Local Business

Small business focus: North retailer Andy Johnston reveals ‘great debt’ to pop icon Madonna

By Keith Findlay
November 28, 2021, 5:00 pm
Andy Johnston, taking a break from the hustle and bustle of retail life.

Each week we ask small businesses key questions. Here we speak to retail boss Andy Johnston, of The Jail and Country Interiors in Dornoch.

How and why did you start in business?

As one of five children of farmers in the Yorkshire Dales, the countryside is in my blood. After leaving school in Scotland, I spent three years at the Royal Agriculture College in Cirencester studying rural estate management.

On graduating, I didn’t fancy becoming an estate agent so, with a £500 overdraft facility at the Midland Bank and an 18% interest rate, I set myself up as a fencing and forestry contractor.

I then returned to the Dales to both manage the farm and my thriving contracting business.

Waymarked paths in the Yorkshire Dales.

But with four siblings and not enough for us all to do on the farm, I decided to move on.

I have always loved the north of Scotland, so bought Mullardoch Lodge in Glen Cannich to run it as a base for sportsmen and women.

Lochcarron then decided to sell The Jail in Dornoch and I saw an opportunity, buying it in 2000. I wasn’t sure how I was going to develop it but I knew it was right for me.

How did you get to where you are today?

After conversations with a number of people whose experience and judgement I trust I decided The Jail would sell quality products at sensible prices, and that we’d have something for everyone.

I also bought the old post office across the road as an extension of The Jail, naming it Country Interiors.

More recently, I’ve started operating a Jail Dornoch shop at Inverness Airport.

We upgraded The Jail and then, eight months after I’d taken over, Madonna hit town.

My business and Dornoch as a whole owe a great debt to that lady. She married at Skibo Castle and had her son baptised in Dornoch Cathedral.

Madonna arrives at Dornoch Cathedral in Sutherland, in December 2000, for the christening of her son, Rocco.

It’s amazing how over the years what was a few fleeting days in her life has put countless millions into the local economy.

I suppose I got where I am today through hard work and, I think, commonsense and a good bit of luck along the way.

But business is all about people and I’ve been really fortunate to employ a great team. I am very grateful to them all.

Who helped you?

I love meeting enthusiastic and passionate people – after spending time in their company all I want to do is go out and do great things.

James Sugden, formally chief executive at Johnstons of Elgin, is one of them and it’s great to see his son and daughter-in-law, John and Nicola, carrying on that ethos now.

Clydesdale Bank was very helpful over the years, and membership of the Federation of Small Businesses allows me to access a wide range of help and support as and when I need it.

Last but not least, I’m particularly grateful for the support we receive from locals who regularly shop at both the Jail and Country Interiors.

What has been your biggest mistake?

Too many to choose from.

What is your greatest achievement?

Buying The Jail.

If you were in power in government, what would you change?

Politicians.

What do you still hope to achieve?

Fully rebuild my business post-Covid. Thanks to the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme, we managed to keep all staff on, but what with enforced closures and travel bans we suffered our first annual downturn since we opened 21 years ago.

Our Inverness Airport shop has been particularly badly hit by the lack of flights and flyers, but the airport has been very supportive.

What do you do to relax?

Not always relaxing, but I love sailing a classic wooden yacht off the west coast.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I’m reading – again – Stieg Larsson’s Millennium trilogy.

What do you waste your money on?

A wooden boat and horses, but to be fair nothing is really wasted if it brings you contentment.

How would your friends describe you?

Goodness knows.

What would your enemies say about you?

I dread to think.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a 10-year-old Land Rover Discovery workhorse – it does the job and who needs more?

