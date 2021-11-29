Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen finance firm’s third year marked by expansion to Dundee

By Keith Findlay
November 29, 2021, 11:45 am
l-r Alex Drummond and Steve Ayre of Drummond Finance.

Drummond Finance, of Aberdeen, has announced its expansion to Dundee.

The move coincides with the business, which is run by managing director Alex Drummond, celebrating its third anniversary.

Steve Ayre, an experienced commercial banker has joined the company to support existing activities, and grow its corporate footprint into Dundee and the surrounding area.

Mr Ayre’s CV includes many years at Bank of Scotland, which he joined in 1987.

With Steve’s help, we will significantly grow our reputation.”

Alex Drummond, managing director, Drummond Finance.

Drummond said his local knowledge and experience across a range of sectors would be crucial in supporting the funding needs of local businesses.

Mr Drummond added: “With Steve’s help, we will significantly grow our reputation by being a trusted partner within the local business community and the commercial finance sector.

“If more local businesses get more opportunity to meet an experienced banker face-to-face and have greater access to funding, there is greater potential for those businesses to thrive and grow as a result.”

‘Huge gap in the market’

Mr Ayre said: “There is a huge gap in the market for a large number of businesses who no longer get access to a traditional face-to-face relationship.

“Drummond Finance ably fills that void and I look forward to using my commercial banking experience, and a full suite of options, to engage with the local business community and help businesses to grow.”

Drummond helps a range of small and medium-sized enterprises to secure finance by representing them and their interests to more than 150 prospective lenders.

Alex Drummond

Mr Drummond is using knowledge gained during 36 years with major banks, latterly at the Bank of Scotland, where he led the SME team for Bank of Scotland in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, to assist clients with the sourcing and securing of all types of commercial finance.

On launching Drummond in 2018, he said he had noticed a growing gap in the market and was seeing strong demand for a fresh new approach to financial services.

