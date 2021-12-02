FG Burnett seals Dyce deal with Mactech (Europe)

Precision machining equipment Mactech (Europe) has inked a deal for more than 11,000sq ft of office and warehouse space in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Granite City-based commercial property firm FG Burnett, which secured the new lease on behalf of a private pension fund client, said the transaction also covered “substantial” yard space.

The building is on Howemoss Drive, in Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

FG Burnett industrial director Graeme Watt said: “We are pleased to have a long involvement with this property across all our service streams.

“In particular, our building surveying team have been involved from both a dilapidation and refurbishment perspective.

“The commercial terms agreed to confirm there continues to be interest in good quality industrial buildings across the city.”

“The larger workshop and yard space at our new premises will allow us to continue to meet client requirements, whilst also being in a better position to offer an increased range of equipment.” Scott Robb, Mactech (Europe)

Mactech (Europe) decommissioning director Scott Robb said: “This move reinforces our commitment to providing the best service and equipment to our clients to help achieve their project goals

“In the past 12 months we have experienced an increase in decommissioning and onsite machining work requiring more equipment and spares packages.

“The larger workshop and yard space at our new premises will allow us to continue to meet client requirements, whilst also being in a better position to offer an increased range of equipment.”

Cheshire-based

Mactech (Europe) is headquartered in Congleton, Cheshire, and also has an operation in the Netherlands.

The company was established in 1995 to sell and rent on-site precision machining equipment.

Since then, it has gained years of experience across petrochemical, refining, power generation, liquefied natural gas, offshore, decommissioning, shipbuilding, industrial maintenance and installation market sectors.

In addition, the firm provides a wide range of on-site machining services both in the UK and internationally.

