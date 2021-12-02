Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
FG Burnett seals Dyce deal with Mactech (Europe)

By Keith Findlay
December 2, 2021, 11:45 am
Mactech (Europe)'s Aberdeen base.

Precision machining equipment Mactech (Europe) has inked a deal for more than 11,000sq ft of office and warehouse space in Dyce, Aberdeen.

Granite City-based commercial property firm FG Burnett, which secured the new lease on behalf of a private pension fund client, said the transaction also covered “substantial” yard space.

The building is on Howemoss Drive, in Kirkhill Industrial Estate.

FG Burnett industrial director Graeme Watt said: “We are pleased to have a long involvement with this property across all our service streams.

“In particular, our building surveying team have been involved from both a dilapidation and refurbishment perspective.

“The commercial terms agreed to confirm there continues to be interest in good quality industrial buildings across the city.”

Scott Robb, Mactech (Europe)

Mactech (Europe) decommissioning director Scott Robb said: “This move reinforces our commitment to providing the best service and equipment to our clients to help achieve their project goals

“In the past 12 months we have experienced an increase in decommissioning and onsite machining work requiring more equipment and spares packages.

“The larger workshop and yard space at our new premises will allow us to continue to meet client requirements, whilst also being in a better position to offer an increased range of equipment.”

Cheshire-based

Mactech (Europe) is headquartered in Congleton, Cheshire, and also has an operation in the Netherlands.

The company was established in 1995 to sell and rent on-site precision machining equipment.

Since then, it has gained years of experience across petrochemical, refining, power generation, liquefied natural gas, offshore, decommissioning, shipbuilding, industrial maintenance and installation market sectors.

In addition, the firm provides a wide range of on-site machining services both in the UK and internationally.

