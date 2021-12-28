Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Phyllis Stuart: Customer connections are at the heart of what I do

By Phyllis Stuart
December 28, 2021, 6:00 am
A former senior manager at British Airways, Phyllis Stuart is a familiar face at Aberdeen International Airport.
US  poet, memoirist, and civil rights activist Maya Angelou is credited with the quote: “I’ve learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”

I’ve spent almost my entire career working with people and if I have learned one thing, it is the fundamental difference between customer relations and customer connections.

For me, customer relations in any industry are incredibly important because all of the things we say and do when dealing with the public should matter very much.

Our customers are choosing to bring their business to us, and each and every one of them deserves the best we can give in terms of time, skills and capabilities.

Customer connections, however, take that ethos much deeper.

It is when we take the time to connect with our customers that we truly begin to really listen to and understand what they actually need.

From there we can start to build the best possible customer experience and, hopefully, a positive feeling that will stay with them indefinitely.

After all, businesses need customers and happy ones are more likely to come back and see you another time – or tell others about the experience you gave them, including how you made them feel.

Having worked in so many public-facing roles with British Airways throughout the past three decades, I have consistently found that an important part of creating that all-important connection is relating to the customers you work with.

That is as true for a celebrity looking for a bit of privacy while they wait for their flight as it is for a family looking for assistance through confusing logistics before they travel long haul.

In my career, I have been fortunate enough to work with people from all walks of life.

Good customer connections are the most important thread running through everything I have done and continue to do.

We all like to feel special so when I decided to take the plunge and start my own business, I realised that 30 years working with people – including 15 years in a senior management role – made me well-positioned to offer something which I believe to be unique to Aberdeen and the surrounding area.

It is something that focuses on me connecting with people and, in turn, connects them with the things they need.

As a travel concierge, my focus is on making sure every one of those connections is correctly in place and working, from meeting a guest from the steps of the aircraft to sending them on their onward journey.

From airside to kerbside, discretion is the name of the game as more people opt for a scheduled flight, rather than a private jet.

They also need to strike a careful, personal balance when reducing their carbon footprint.

In addition to the celebrity who may want to slip in and out of an airport with minimum attention, travel remains complicated for all of us.

With restrictions and requirements changing frequently, it can be hard to keep on top of what’s needed before and after a flight.

Since I started PES Executive Handling I’ve found a growing number of people feel there is a benefit in having someone literally walk them through the process, right up until the moment they board, so they can relax into their journey.

By building a business on customer connections, what is said and done is important but how I make my customers feel is, to me, always the greatest reward.

Phyllis Stuart is the founder and manager of airport concierge service PES Executive Handling, of Aberdeen, and also a former British Airways customer service manager.

