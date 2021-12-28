Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jack Baldwin says Ross County’s experienced campaigners must bring best out in young team-mates

By Andy Skinner
December 28, 2021, 6:00 am
Jack Baldwin in action for Ross County.
Ross County defender Jack Baldwin is keen to use his experience to help his younger team-mates be at their most effective.

At 28, Englishman Baldwin is among the senior campaigners in the Staggies’ side, having regularly been handed the captain’s armband by Malky Mackay this term.

Mackay freshened up his side in an extensive summer rebuild, which saw 12 new faces arrive at Dingwall.

Ross County boss Malky Mackay

Although County have ended 2021 in 10th place in the Premiership, the Staggies remain the fourth highest scorers in the division.

Baldwin is keen to take responsibility for the gritty parts of the game, in order to free up the flair players higher up the field.

He said: “We have got a young and talented squad with a sprinkling of experience. The biggest thing for me is that we need the more experienced players in the group to recognise when a game is going a certain way.

“We need to do that gritty side first before we show the talent that we have got.

“As defenders we need to make sure we are doing the defending before we get on the ball and play football.

“It is great to be recognised as a team with talent but it means nothing if we start as we did against Hearts.

“If we can be hard to beat first and foremost and then let the football come that would put us in a better place.”

County ended the year with a 2-1 defeat to Hearts at Tynecastle, with a late fightback not enough to secure a point in the capital.

Baldwin felt the Staggies gave themselves too much to do following a slow start, which saw them fall behind after just five minutes.

He added: “Based on the second-half I thought we deserved something but we can’t start games the way we did and expect to get something. It was a slow start and we are frustrated by that because it was an uphill battle from then.

“We have shown that we can play against the bigger sides in the division and compete and do well.

“We were frustrated at half-time and took that out in the second half and created a few decent chances that might have gone in on a different day. Ultimately, though, we can’t start the way we did.”

Baldwin encouraged ahead of fresh start in 2022

Having lost only three of their last 10 matches, Baldwin feels the Staggies are well set up for their return from the winter break at home to Motherwell on January 18.

Ross County have shown promising form in recent weeks

He added: “We felt like we could get something from the Hearts game so we are going into the break a bit frustrated.

“In the bigger picture after a slow start to the season, given the recent form we have been in we can take positives into the break.

“It gives us a chance to get a rest and a mental break and come back fresh and ready to come back to kick on. We know where we can improve, where we have to improve.

“The team has been on a great run and there are games I think where we feel we could have picked up all three points rather than drawing games.

“We will definitely be ready to kick on when we return.”

