Multimillion-pound deals spark expansion at Aberdeen firm EnerQuip

Queen’s Award-winning Aberdeen firm EnerQuip has beefed up its team across UK and US operations after netting work worth more than £1.5 million in the last few weeks of 2021.

EnerQuip, which specialises in the manufacture of torque machines, said exports had accounted for a “significant part” of total revenue during the past 12 months.

Orders from overseas made up around 95% of the overall business, the oilfield equipment firm added.

A recent upturn in demand in the Middle East for the company’s products and services has “significantly bolstered” revenue, EnerQuip said.

The new contract awards include work for customers in Saudi Arabia, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, with projects ranging in duration from four months to three years.

Other new business includes an initial £740,000 contract to supply technology to Kazakhstan.

12 new recruits take firm’s total workforce to 52

EnerQuip, which is owned by its four directors, said the long-term Kazakh deal would see it deliver multiple systems over the next three years.

The company employs 52 people across its operations in the UK and overseas.

In response to the recent contract awards and in order to position itself for further growth in 2022 and beyond, the firm has recently appointed two new staff in Houston, in the US, and 10 in the UK.

Recruits include UK-based Darren Bragg who has taken up the newly-created role of global sales and business development manager, and is tasked with growing the company’s corporate footprint in key global locations.

Mr Bragg said EnerQuip’s start-up less than seven years ago amid a severe oil and gas downturn, and also its successful navigation of the many challenges faced by businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic reflected “excellent stewardship”.

He added: “I look forward to playing a part in realising the company’s ambitious growth plans, including consolidating our presence in the Middle East.”

EnerQuip director Andrew Robins said: “Strategically positioning ourselves for international growth has never been more important.

“As our Middle East presence continues to flourish, having the right people in place to deliver our products and services will remain a crucial element of our future success.”

Highest honour

EnerQuip, which also has a manufacturing facility in Lybster, Caithness, was founded in 2015.

In 2020 it was presented with the highest official award for UK businesses.

The torque machine specialist earned its coveted Queen’s Award for Enterprise for outstanding achievement in international trade.

In another major coup for EnerQuip in 2020, the firm was named among the UK’s 100 fastest-growing private technology companies in the 20th Sunday Times Sage Tech Track 100.

Northern Star contender

It is also a finalist in the “going global” category of Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s 18th annual Northern Star Business Awards.

The gong recognising international trade is among the accolades due to be presented at P&J Live, Aberdeen, on February 11.