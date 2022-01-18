Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
ThinCats reveals £13.5m role in Balmoral Group’s sale of Ace Winches

By Keith Findlay
January 18, 2022, 3:06 pm Updated: January 18, 2022, 3:39 pm
Ace Winches chief executive Alfie Cheyne.
Alternative lender ThinCats has revealed its £13.5 million backing for north-east businessmen Alfie Cheyne buying back the company he founded, Ace Winches,  from Balmoral Group.

ThinCats, which funds small and medium-sized enterprises with loans from £1 million up to £15m, said its financial package for Mr Cheyne and his wife, Valerie, helped them to repurchase the shares.

It will also support the deck machinery specialist as it “continues to lead industry standards for quality and reliability,” ThinCats added.

Hutcheon Mearns advised on the deal, with Bridge & York Capital Partners putting together the initial funding proposition and introducing the Cheynes to ThinCats.

Addleshaws provided legal support to ThinCats, while CMS acted for Mr and Mrs Cheyne.

ThinCats senior director Gary Nutley said: “It’s fantastic to support such a prominent operator and respected brand in the sector, continuing to build its exposure and diversify its offering.

“With Alfie’s vision and passion for the business, and their experienced team and engineering expertise, I am sure we will see Ace continue to lead the industry.”

‘Exciting plans’

Mr Cheyne, chief executive, Ace, said: “We have lots of exciting plans for the future and will continue to evolve to meet the needs of a changing market.

“We are delighted to have found such a supportive partner in ThinCats and their funding will ensure we achieve our objectives of diversification and geographical expansion.”

Bridge & York Capital Partners chief executive John Blanchflower said it was a “real pleasure” to work with the Cheyne’s in “constructing the funding proposition and finding the right funding partner for their specific needs”.

Mr Blanchflower added: “Having identified ThinCats as that partner, we worked closely with all parties through the credit and execution process to assist the smooth delivery of the transaction.”

Ace Winches’ headquarters at Towie Barclay Works.

Ace, now based at Towie Barclay Works, near Turriff, was founded by Mr Cheyne in 1992 to support the fishing industry with basic winches and other equipment.

Today, it designs, manufactures and hires out a wide range of hydraulic winches and marine deck machinery for offshore, marine, renewable-energy and fishing markets worldwide.

Takeover led to sour relationship

Aberdeen-based engineering group Balmoral sold Ace back to Mr Cheyne last autumn after the relationship between the two businesses soured.

Balmoral had built a majority 70% stake in Ace,  from 2017 to 2019, but the takeover proved acrimonious and led to a court case.

The Cheyne family exercised an option, in line with its original agreement, allowing it to buy Ace back.

ThinCats is the trading name of a group of companies owned by London-headquartered ESF Capital.

