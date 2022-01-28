New £500k “competitive socialising venue” opens today creating 40 jobs

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A first-of-its-kind bar offering activities such as axe throwing, e-darts and “crazy” pool, as well as bar food and cocktails has created over 40 local jobs and opens today (28 January) in Aberdeen.

The Beach Bar represents a £500,000 investment and is the brainchild of Moray Entertainment Group.

The venue on the beach esplanade lays claim to being Scotland’s first “competitive socialising venue” for 18-and-overs.

It also features the only licensed axe throwing bar north of the border after having to persuade police and council officials it was safe to mix booze and sharp, flying implements.

The venue is based in the former Boardwalk House of Fun building above Innoflate – which is also owned by Moray Entertainment.

The firm’s chief executive Darren Margach, 28, launched the inflatable soft play arena concept in the city in 2018. It is now a Scotland-wide chain, with venues in Cumbernauld and Livingston.

Mr Margach’s company is also behind Pinz Bowling in Elgin.

The firm said the range of activities now available at the Beach Bar mirrors a trend already established in the USA.

The 720 capacity, 16,000sq ft bar features a full bar food menu developed on site, as well as two bars; one for beer lovers and a cocktail bar.

The Press and Journal’s food and drink team got a sneak peak at the venue and its extensive makeover and will be posting a further review.

The venue originally opened its doors in September 2020, but closed in summer in order to develop its food and drink offering and install the state-of-the-art gaming equipment.

The refurb includes visually striking comic book-style wall art, foliage walls and neon signage alongside games like ping pong, shuffleboard, beer pong, hatchet throwing and skee-ball.

The venue also boasts a VIP area with picturesque views overlooking the seafront, a sleek and modern cocktail bar. The draught beer bar features a 85-inch TV showing Sky Sports.

Mr Margach said: “Already occupying the ground floor of the premises with Innoflate – the country’s first indoor inflatable park – it made sense to us to lead the charge once again and optimise the upper floor by bringing something completely new, not only to Aberdeen but to Scotland.

“Popular in the States for some time, and with a growing audience in England, we are delighted to be able to bring the first competitive socialising venue to Scotland.

“Whilst sourcing the very best in food and drink has played an important part in the Beach Bar’s development, the fundamental focus is firmly upon the games and the incredible amount of fun to be had.”

Ross Anderson, a director at Moray Entertainment, added: “We have revolutionised the venue, with renovation work beginning 10 months ago, during the second lockdown.

“This echoes a process we undertook in Elgin, utilising the first lockdown of 2020 to develop Pinz ten pin bowling.

“Both projects underline our belief that friends and families are ready to enjoy each other’s company with a bit of competitive spirit thrown in, and a Facebook following already in excess of 4,000 certainly validates that theory.”