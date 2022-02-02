Inverness takeover expected to double firm’s headcount

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness planning and design firm GH Johnston (GHJ) Building Consultants has been acquired by Glasgow-based Mabbett & Associates for an undisclosed sum.

Mabbett – led by managing director Derek McNab – said the deal, which affects 11 workers, would lead to the Highland business doubling in size over the next three years.

All the staff at GHJ are being retained and the management team will also keep their positions, a spokesman for the new owner said.

GHJ was previously owned by planning and design director Gary Johnston.

It will retain its name “in the short term”, the spokesman added.

Mabbett employs 75 people across offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Dundee, Leicester, Liverpool, Cardiff, Belfast and Dublin.

Its existing team in Inverness will relocate to GHJ’s offices at Stoneyfield Business Park.

A recruitment drive is planned by the group to gear up for the new opportunities expected as a result of the acquisition.

Mr McNab said: “GHJ has a strong profile and long-established reputation for delivering planning and design consultancy services.

“Their values and attributes make them a great fit for Mabbett, and together we are looking to benefit both our clients and ourselves from new opportunities that will be available to the combined entity, with the aim of doubling the size of the business within three years.”

GHJ’s team was joining Mabbett “at an exciting time in our development,” Mr McNab said.

He added: “We have already witnessed the strength and benefit of our combined teams working in partnership, having recently won new projects together.“

‘Great opportunity’

Mr Johnston said: “Joining the Mabbett family is a great opportunity to expand GHJ’s service offering and enhance our geographical coverage.”

Established in 1996, Mabbett provides planning, design, environmental, engineering and safety services.

It said its swoop for GHJ came on the back of a year of double-digit growth, with the group having recruited 20 new staff for positions across the UK.

Another acquisition is expected to be announced in the spring, with more to follow.