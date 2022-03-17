New name for former Stewart Milne Timber business

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stewart Milne Timber Systems (SMTS) has been rebranded as Donaldson Timber Systems (DTS) following its acquisition.

Fife-based James Donaldson & Sons bought the business from Stewart Milne Group (SMG) last December for an undisclosed sum.

All staff and operations have since moved over to Donaldson Group, with managing director Rod Allan and other former SMTS directors continuing with the business.

Alex Goodfellow, previously strategic development managing director at SMG, has a new role as chief executive of off-site manufacturing for Donaldson.

A new division of the group, made up of Donaldson Timber Engineering, Donaldson Timber Systems, and Rowan Manufacturing, will service the UK housebuilding and construction markets.

Mr Allan said: “While the business is moving forward with the same people and operations as before, incorporating the Donaldson name highlights the step-change in our approach.

“We’re very proud to have joined this long-standing family business, with both timber and people at its heart.

“The quality of our products and service remains unchanged, but we have many exciting plans and we’re confident that this new venture will prove of great benefit for our customers.”

New to timber market

Glenrothes-headquartered Donaldson employs more than 1,500 people across 45 operations throughout the UK.

The group has been under family ownership since it was established more than 160 years ago.

Its subsidiaries include Aberdeen-based Nu-Style Products, which designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of products to building and construction specialists across Scotland, and increasingly in England.

SMTS marks Donaldson’s entry into the timber frame market for the first time.

At the time of its acquisition SMTS was turning over £100 million a year, according to SMG.

The business employs about 410 people across operations in Westhill, near Aberdeen, Uddingston, near Glasgow, and Witney, in Oxfordshire.

Building on foundations

Donaldson Group chief executive Andrew Donaldson said: “It’s been a fantastic few months integrating the new members of the team. The response from all involved has been hugely positive.

“This change of name fully aligns the business with the group and has included a full rebrand including new logo, new branding and new website.

“Now the rebrand exercise is well under way, we’re looking forward to seeing Donaldson Timber Systems develop and grow, building on the excellent foundations that were created in its almost 50 years of operation.”