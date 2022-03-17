New name for former Stewart Milne Timber business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New name for former Stewart Milne Timber business

By Kelly Wilson
March 17, 2022, 5:00 pm
L-R Alex Goodfellow, new CEO, off-site manufacturing, Donaldson, and Andrew Donaldson, the Fife timber group's chief executive.
Stewart Milne Timber Systems (SMTS) has been rebranded as Donaldson Timber Systems (DTS) following its acquisition.

Fife-based James Donaldson & Sons bought the business from Stewart Milne Group (SMG) last December for an undisclosed sum.

All staff and operations have since moved over to Donaldson Group, with managing director Rod Allan and other former SMTS directors continuing with the business.

Alex Goodfellow, previously strategic development managing director at SMG, has a new role as chief executive of off-site manufacturing for Donaldson.

A new division of the group, made up of Donaldson Timber Engineering, Donaldson Timber Systems, and Rowan Manufacturing, will service the UK housebuilding and construction markets.

L-R Rod Donaldson Timer Systems managing director and Mike Perry, business development director.

Mr Allan said: “While the business is moving forward with the same people and operations as before, incorporating the Donaldson name highlights the step-change in our approach.

“We’re very proud to have joined this long-standing family business, with both timber and people at its heart.

“The quality of our products and service remains unchanged, but we have many exciting plans and we’re confident that this new venture will prove of great benefit for our customers.”

New to timber market

Glenrothes-headquartered Donaldson employs more than 1,500 people across 45 operations throughout the UK.

The group has been under family ownership since it was established more than 160 years ago.

Its subsidiaries include Aberdeen-based Nu-Style Products, which designs, manufactures and supplies a wide range of products to building and construction specialists across Scotland, and increasingly in England.

Stewart Milne Timber Systems changed hands late last year.

SMTS marks Donaldson’s entry into the timber frame market for the first time.

At the time of its acquisition SMTS was turning over £100 million a year, according to SMG.

The business employs about 410 people across operations in Westhill, near Aberdeen, Uddingston, near Glasgow, and Witney, in Oxfordshire.

Building on foundations

Donaldson Group chief executive Andrew Donaldson said: “It’s been a fantastic few months integrating the new members of the team. The response from all involved has been hugely positive.

“This change of name fully aligns the business with the group and has included a full rebrand including new logo, new branding and new website.

“Now the rebrand exercise is well under way, we’re looking forward to seeing Donaldson Timber Systems develop and grow, building on the excellent foundations that were created in its almost 50 years of operation.”

